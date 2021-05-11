Nebraska Legislature kills paid sick leave bill; supporters looking at ballot measure

Supporters of paid sick leave for workers next may turn to Nebraska voters after striking out again in the Legislature.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who introduced LB241, said organizations are exploring the possibility of an initiative petition drive.

"It's absolutely a possibility," he said.

Such an effort would follow initiative measures that raised Nebraska's minimum wage, expanded Medicaid to more low-income workers and capped interest rates on payday loans. All three issues failed in the Legislature but drew strong support from voters.

Vargas commented Monday after opponents voted down his bill and deep-sixed a pair of compromise amendments. None got more than 19 votes in support, well short of the 25 needed.

As introduced, the measure would have required employers with four or more employees to provide at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

The "sick and safe leave" could be used for an employee’s illness, a family member’s illness or absences needed to deal with domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. Employees could not take more than 40 hours of such leave in a year, unless the employer opted to allow more.