Nebraska Legislature passes bill reducing inheritance taxes

Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would reduce inheritance taxes in the state.

LB310, introduced by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, passed on a 37-1 vote. The measure would increase the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reduce some inheritance tax rates and eliminate the tax for heirs 21 or younger.

Clements originally sought to cut the tax in half or phase it out entirely. But he agreed to a compromise after the measure met with strong opposition from county governments, which receive the proceeds from inheritance taxes.

Nebraska counties have collected about $70 million in inheritance taxes in each of the last six years, although the amount fluctuates from year to year for individual counties. As passed, LB310 would reduce collections to about $60 million.

Clements argued that the tax, which dates to 1901, is outdated and puts the state at a competitive disadvantage. Nebraska is one of only six states that levy inheritance taxes, and one of the six, Iowa, will phase out its tax by 2025.

Under current law, spouses are exempt from paying inheritance taxes. Immediate family, including children, parents, grandparents and siblings, pay a 1% rate on inherited property, with a $40,000 exemption. More distant relatives, such as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and their descendants, pay a 13% rate, with a $15,000 exemption. All others pay 18%, with a $10,000 exemption.

As passed, LB310 would raise the exemption for immediate family to $100,000 but leave the rate unchanged. The exemption for more distant relatives would increase to $40,000 and the rate would drop to 11%, while the exemption for unrelated heirs would increase to $25,000 and the rate would drop to 15%.

