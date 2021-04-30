Nebraska Legislature passes natural hair discrimination ban, bill to allow more fireworks

The bill would increase the judges’ retirement fee from $6 to $12 by July 1, 2025, and direct a larger portion of other court fees into the plan. It would also require the state to start putting tax dollars equal to 5% of judges’ compensation into the plan.

Fireworks. State law would allow Nebraskans to buy a wider variety of fireworks under LB152, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and passed on a 42-3 vote.

If signed into law by the governor, the bill would go into effect in time for Nebraskans to enjoy bigger booms and flashier displays on Independence Day. But the bill would not supersede local ordinances, so cities and villages could still limit the types of fireworks sold in their communities.

Broadband. Broadband expansion projects in Nebraska would have to meet higher speed standards under LB338, passed 46-0. The bill, introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, would require that any new project funded in part by the state’s Universal Service Fund must provide speeds of 100/100 (100 megabits per second download and 100 Mbps upload).