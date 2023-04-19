It’s been over a year since former state Sen. Mike Groene resigned amid allegations of workplace misconduct, and the Nebraska Legislature hasn’t adopted many changes aimed at heading off future scandals.

Some changes may be on the way, as the state’s Executive Board prepares to vote on a list of recommendations made months ago by an interim ethics committee. But lawmakers are split in their views on whether these suggestions are sufficient.

North Platte senator Mike Groene resigned from the Legislature in February 2022 after news broke that he took photos of a former female staff member without her knowledge. A later investigation into the allegations found that Groene’s conduct was “boorish, brainless and bizarre,” though not unlawful.

The scandal was significant enough to spur the creation of the interim ethics committee, which was tasked with considering ways to prevent such misconduct in the future. However, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, vice chair of the committee, said the Groene incident was only the “catalyst” for the review.

Well before the allegations against Groene went public, DeBoer said she’d heard similar concerns from several other staffers and her fellow senators. The news about Groene, she said, just raised the level of awareness for the rest of the body about issues that already existed.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha said that before she took office in 2021, she had been warned about a culture of misogyny in the Legislature and said she’s seen signs of that. Even after Groene resigned, she said, she hasn’t seen a change in those behaviors.

“At some point, it’s going to have to be dealt with,” Day said.

Other lawmakers have different takes. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said he hasn’t heard any complaints about possible violations to the Legislature’s existing conduct policy. DeBoer said she isn’t sure whether there have been any changes in the past year.

The interim ethics committee was comprised of six lawmakers, chaired by then-Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who is now Nebraska’s attorney general. Hilgers said the committee met half a dozen times during 2022, along with two meetings with an ad hoc committee of legislative staffers.

The committee developed a list of potential recommendations to present during a Legislative Council meeting in November. Hilgers said he didn’t get much feedback from lawmakers at the meeting, but the committee subsequently approved 11 official recommendations to the Executive Board.

Briese said he expects the board will vote on them before the end of the session in June.

One of the 11 recommendations has been implemented so far. A discussion about workplace boundaries was added to the orientation for incoming lawmakers, led by Hilgers, who was still speaker. Hilgers said the discussion lasted about 10 minutes, and he and attending lawmakers had varying takes on the engagement of those in attendance.

“I’d like to think I had their attention,” Hilgers said.

Some of the remaining recommendations include a list of proposed policy changes, additional harassment training for all staff, a formal code of conduct, a social media policy and an independent general counsel to work with the Legislature in the event of conduct or ethics complaints.

Some of those recommendations may not be adopted. Briese said the Executive Board will probably only adopt the recommendations that were unanimously approved by the interim ethics committee.

Proposals with unanimous support included the additional harassment training and several policy changes. One policy change would require censure or expulsion motions be made by the Speaker or Executive Board chair, rather than any lawmaker. Another would add guidelines on decorum for committees.

Recommendations that did not have unanimous consent were the code of conduct, social media policy and independent general counsel. Several lawmakers shared concerns that a code of conduct and social media policy could infringe on a lawmaker’s free speech rights, or could be used for political retaliation.

Hilgers and Briese said the primary concern with a general counsel was cost. Day said she’s disappointed that it hasn’t been implemented, because an independent official would address concerns that complaints would be made for political purposes.

“I feel like it’s a no-brainer,” Day said.

Other lawmakers, however, seem to agree that the proposed changes are a step in the right direction, even if more needs to be done in the future.

DeBoer said Groene’s actions and his resignation already have brought some change, prompting lawmakers and staffers to talk about workplace misconduct. More changes may be happening organically, she said, as a large class of new lawmakers began their terms this year and there have been high levels of staff turnover due to retirements.

But she also said a significant cultural shift takes more than a year.

“I don’t think Rome was built in a day,” DeBoer said.

