Nebraska Legislature will debate bill that would ban all abortions

A bill that could ban all abortions in Nebraska will make its way to the full Legislature after senators voted 28-13 Friday to pull it out of committee.

LB933 would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if the U.S. Constitution or federal law is amended to give control over abortions to individual states. Such measures are referred to as trigger bills.

The Supreme Court is poised to decide the fate of Roe v. Wade later this year.

Sen. Joni Albrecht said she introduced LB933 so the Legislature could avoid a special session in the event that the criteria is met before the next regular session.

"This is a historical moment that calls for action," Albrecht said.

If triggered, LB933 would make it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, could not be charged.

The bill would not provide exemptions but would allow licensed physicians charged under the law to use as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

How they voted A bill that could ban all abortions in Nebraska will make its way to the full Legislature after senators voted 28-13 to pull it out of committee. Yes (28): Albrecht, Arch, Bostelman, Brandt, Briese, Clements, Dorn, Erdman, Flood, Friesen, Geist, Grager, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hilkemann, Hughes, Jacobson, Kolterman, Lindstrom, Linehan, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama, Williams. No (13): Blood, Bostar, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, DeBoer, M. Hansen, Hunt, McKinney, Morfeld, Pansing Brooks, Vargas, Wayne, Wishart. Excused (7): Aguilar, Brewer, Day, Lathrop, McCollister, Pahls, Walz. Present, not voting (1): Stinner.

LB933, along with two other abortion-restricting bills, stalled in the Judiciary Committee last week, only receiving three out of eight votes. Albrecht, who is not on the committee, said she believed her bill would see more support from the rest of the Legislature.

The bill has garnered support from some state officials, including Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln — who designated the bill as his personal priority — and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In a column published earlier this week, Ricketts praised LB933 and the effort to move it forward, vowing that he would sign the bill into law if it made it to his desk.

"Senators will have the historic opportunity to extend protections to every preborn girl and boy in Nebraska," Ricketts said. "I encourage the Legislature to get LB933 to my desk this session so that Nebraska can uphold the right to life."

However, LB933 may not have the same support from the general public. Opponents outnumbered supporters during a February hearing held by the Judiciary Committee. More than 20 people came to protest the bill from the balcony Friday.

A March poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union found that out of 500 Nebraska voters, 55% opposed LB933, while 40% supported it.

Karen Bowling, executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, questioned the validity of the poll, and argued that a majority of Nebraskans support lawmakers who oppose abortion.

"If it were up to the ACLU, extreme policies like partial-birth abortion and dismemberment abortion would still be legal in Nebraska," Bowling said in an email. "Nebraskans vote their values and have elected a strong pro-life majority to our state Legislature for a reason."

The bill drew fervent opposition from some lawmakers, including Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who vowed to filibuster LB933.

“We are going to take every minute possible,” Hunt said.

If Hunt holds to her promise, it could threaten the bill. Supporters would need to muster 33 votes to end the filibuster. Albrecht said she is confident she has those votes.

Other opponents criticized what they said were flaws in the bill’s language, including the lack of exceptions for rape or incest, and the penalization of doctors.

Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, who claimed he has always supported anti-abortion bills in the past, said he couldn't support LB933 in its current form because it threatened “well-meaning physicians.”

“This is poor legislation,” said Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln. “It is bad policy, and it is dangerous.”

While Albrecht said the bill’s intention is not to go after doctors, she said she wouldn’t support any amendments based on the arguments that were made. She said the bill is largely based on anti-abortion bills adopted in other states.

Andi Curry Grubb, executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, described LB933 as "extreme" and "dangerous."

"No matter our personal beliefs, we can all agree that Nebraskans deserve the right to make what should be private medical decisions about when and how to start a family," she said in a news release. "This dangerous legislation puts Nebraskans’ health at risk and will impact generations to come."

Albrecht said she wasn’t sure when LB933 would come up for debate, but she doubted it would be next week. Lawmakers are expected to continue budget discussions in the coming week.

