Action on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature has slowed to a crawl over the past six days of the session, in large part due to the efforts of one Omaha lawmaker who is working to stall bills she claims “legislate hate.”

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has pledged to take up as much time as she can during floor debate to protest Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-altering care to individuals under 19. Since she started her quest on Feb. 23, the Legislature has advanced only three bills on the floor.

“What I’m going to do is slow it down to a screeching halt,” Cavanaugh said. “Because we can do better.”

Her strategy has spurred harsh criticism from her Republican opponents, who call her a “bully” and a “hypocrite.” Meanwhile, her Democratic allies have largely praised her efforts, even though it could prevent some of their priorities from passing.

The Nebraska Legislature contains 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats. Because it takes 33 votes to end a filibuster, some have questioned whether Republicans have enough of a majority to pass bills on some controversial topics where they have fallen short in previous sessions, including abortion restrictions and expanded gun access.

Cavanaugh’s plan has changed that question from whether there’s enough votes to pass such measures to whether there’s enough time.

“In the Nebraska Legislature, when it comes to killing bad legislation, time is on our side,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, one of Cavanaugh’s supporters, said in a tweet last week.

Just 52 days remain in the 90-day session, with 812 bills introduced, plus dozens of resolutions. Because it’s the first session of a biennium, lawmakers are tasked with passing a budget by day 80, and they also must pass legislation to fulfill a ballot initiative that passed last year requiring that voters present photo identification before casting a ballot.

Among the 812 bills is LB574, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who also introduced LB575, which would restrict access to school bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams on the basis of biological sex.

After LB574 advanced out of its committee on Feb. 22, Cavanaugh took to the floor on Feb. 23 to announce her plan. For the first two days, she spoke through a waning voice and several coughing fits that she later said was because of a case of strep throat.

“If you want to inflict pain upon our children, I am going to inflict pain upon this body,” Cavanaugh said. “I have nothing, nothing but time. And I am going to use all of it. You cannot stop me.”

Though LB574 was the impetus for her effort, Cavanaugh said she is concerned about other conservative bills. She has voiced opposition to LB575, along with LB626, which would ban most abortions in the state beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

Cavanaugh’s filibuster pledge garnered swift national attention, which she said is an indication that her issue resonates with many people. Cavanaugh was interviewed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and featured in The Hill, Insider and Esquire.

Under the Legislature’s rules, opponents are allowed to filibuster most bills for up to eight hours in the first round of debate, then four hours in the second round and two hours in the final round.

This was the case for one of the three bills advanced last week, LB77, which would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill cleared the first round of debate Friday after making it through eight hours of debate that spanned three days. The other two bills that advanced were smaller appropriations bills that did not require so much debate, according to Speaker of the Legislature John Arch.

If Cavanaugh keeps it up, she estimates, the Legislature would only have time to pass 30 to 40 bills. Even fewer bills could pass, she said, if lawmakers aren’t willing to debate late into the evening, or if she can take up time in other ways. Last Thursday, for example, she ate up an hour of debate on a rules suspension motion.

Cavanaugh isn’t acting alone. Throughout the last week and even before, several other Democratic senators have routinely taken time on the microphone during floor debate, including Hunt and Danielle Conrad of Lincoln. Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln led the three-day filibuster against LB77, though Cavanaugh made the initial motion to postpone the bill.

Her effort will force legislative leaders to be more selective about the bills they want to prioritize this session. Cavanaugh said it would be a bad look for them to make passing LB574 a priority by scheduling it early.

“What is scheduled and when it is scheduled is a reflection of the priorities of the body,” Cavanaugh said.

Arch acknowledged that the Legislature will run out of time before lawmakers can advance every bill, and said fewer bills than normal are likely to pass this year the way things are going. Arch controls the Legislature’s daily agenda and, for now, he says he will likely give precedence to bills that would face a filibuster regardless of Cavanaugh’s strategy.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean LB574 debate will be scheduled soon. Arch said budget bills will take priority, along with the voter ID bill. In addition, he said tax reform will also be high on the list, including a collection of bills proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen that address taxes and education.

Arch also pointed out that because this year is the first session of a biennium, bills that the Legislature doesn’t get to this year will carry over into next year’s session.

A week and a half into Cavanaugh’s effort, several Republican lawmakers have expressed frustration over the delays. But there isn’t much they can do about it. Kauth said Cavanaugh’s actions were hypocritical and disrespectful, but acknowledged that her Democratic colleague was well within her rights to do so under the rules.

“It’s certainly not collegial,” Kauth said.

The strategy is reminiscent of former lawmaker Ernie Chambers, described by Cavanaugh as having a “genius-level grasp of the rules.”

Chambers, who regularly took up time on the floor to halt the progress of what he considered “bad bills,” said Cavanaugh has “picked up the mantle” of his old strategy.

“I am pleased and proud of what she is doing,” Chambers said.

Cavanaugh’s plan will require her to “swim upstream against the tide” and know the rules better than anyone else, Chambers said. He recalled that he wasn’t always successful at stopping the bills he opposed most, but he said his strategy effectively thwarted some other legislation. In addition, he said, he would often strike deals with lawmakers to address his biggest concerns about bills.

So far, no deals have been struck with Cavanaugh, though she said several lawmakers have approached her about doing so.

Kauth said she believes the only deal Cavanaugh would accept on LB574 would be to withdraw the bill, which she is not willing to do. Cavanaugh said she doesn’t expect LB574 to be withdrawn, but indicated she would be open to negotiating a deal that prioritizes economic policies.

The extra time Cavanaugh is taking could mean ambitious legislation proposed by her fellow Democrats will not have enough time to pass. Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, a Republican, pointed this out last week, saying a bill by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha on parole reform will not pass because of Cavanaugh’s strategy.

Even so, McKinney has expressed support for Cavanaugh and said he wasn’t worried about lacking enough time for his bills.

Another Democrat, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, was more neutral about Cavanaugh’s effort but said he supports “her passion.” Wayne has implemented similar strategies in prior sessions, and said he also may start filibustering if his own priorities aren’t being considered in the Legislature.

Wayne is invested in the success of a small collection of bills dealing with criminal justice and economic recovery efforts in North Omaha, among other issues. At this point, he said he is unsure if any of those bills will be prioritized, as he doesn’t think there’s consensus among leadership of what the top priorities should be. Cavanaugh expressed a similar thought Friday.

“I don’t think this body knows what it collectively wants,” she said.

Cavanaugh said she believes none of the bills she has introduced will have a chance of passing anyway. As for the fate of other bills proposed by her allies, she said her top concern is stopping bills that legislate “hate against children.”

Cavanaugh said she could be persuaded to take less time if the Legislature chooses to debate policies she considers more important to the state, but is still inclined to slow the process down.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have been questioning whether Cavanaugh has the grit to stick with her effort. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard called Cavanaugh a bully last week and said he was willing to keep the debate going until midnight in order to move the process forward.

“We’ll see how much stamina Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has,” Erdman said.

To that, Cavanaugh laughed, and said: “If I can survive having three babies, I’ll be fine.”

12 important moments in the history of the gay rights movement Talking about transgender Fighting back PFLAG is started Pride parades are born Winning elected office Pop culture representation Making noise Political action Same-sex marriage Supreme Court ruling Early organizing On the front lines