Nebraska National Guard saluted for pandemic, flood disaster service

Joined by two members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted the Nebraska National Guard on Wednesday during a celebration in the Capitol Rotunda marking its 167th birthday.

"We would not have been able to get through this pandemic without the Nebraska National Guard," the governor said, pointing to its service in delivering supplies and assisting in early vaccination of Nebraskans.

And during the year before that, Ricketts noted, the Guard mounted recovery missions that saved the lives of Nebraskans, often by helicopters, including delivering hay bales to stranded livestock during the record flooding disaster that swept across large portions of the state.

Harrowing rescue missions were conducted in "wind, snow, rain and cold," he said.

"Words cannot adequately express the gratitude and pride I have for the Nebraska National Guard," the governor said at the ceremony in a rotunda decorated at this holiday time with a huge Christmas tree that hovered over dozens of members of the Guard who attended the event in uniform.

As governor, Ricketts acts as commander-in-chief of the Nebraska Guard.

"These young people make us so proud," Ricketts said. "They volunteer to serve."

"You just stand up and say 'I will,'" Sen. Deb Fischer said in adding her birthday greetings.

Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said members of the Guard "helped Nebraskans recover in the aftermath of record flooding" and have provided vital services during the pandemic while also fulfilling missions all around the world.

Rep. Don Bacon, who is a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general and former wing commander at Offutt Air Force Base, said the Nebraska National Guard has proven that it is "up to the task," whatever the mission.

"Thank you for serving Nebraska and our country," he said.

Bacon is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District in the House.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, said he is "very proud" of the members of the Guard and promised they will "always be ready."

The Nebraska National Guard is composed of 4,600 soldiers, airmen and civilians and has 25 readiness centers in 23 communities across the state.

Recent missions have taken members of the Guard to Cuba, Africa, the Middle East and the western Pacific along with disaster relief missions in the United States and border support activities.

