Nebraska opens up Medicaid expansion, drops plan for restrictions

State officials announced Tuesday that all Nebraskans covered by the Medicaid expansion program will get the full range of benefits, starting Oct. 1.

State officials have estimated that eventually 90,000 Nebraskans will sign up for the program.

The decision represents an about-face for Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration and comes on the heels of a shift in policy from the Trump to Biden administrations. Ricketts had been pursuing a two-tier system of coverage since voters approved Medicaid expansion in November 2018.

Under Ricketts’ original plan, most low-income, working-age adults were to get a limited set of benefits, which included physical and mental health care and prescription drugs.

To get dental, vision and over-the-counter medications, which are covered under traditional Medicaid, applicants would have had to comply with several wellness, personal responsibility and community engagement requirements. The latter included working, volunteering or doing other specified activities for 80 hours a month.

Tuesday’s announcement means the state will provide the additional benefits without additional requirements.