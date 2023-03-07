The Legislature strode immediately into its next filibuster Monday as senators launched debate on a bill that would provide state income tax credits for donations to fund scholarships to attend parochial schools in Nebraska.

The bill (LB753), authored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and supported by Gov. Jim Pillen, began the day with 31 legislative sponsors, just two senators short of the 33 that eventually will be required to free the proposal from a filibuster and move it on to second-stage consideration.

Monday's standoff followed on the heels of last week's filibuster of a bill to allow concealed carrying of handguns without permits or safety training, a blockage that was broken Friday after three days of debate.

"Every child in Nebraska deserves the best possible education," Linehan said, arguing that there is abundant evidence that public schools are not the best fit for every student.

While higher-income Nebraskans can afford to make the choice of sending their children to private or parochial schools, low-income families do not have the same option, Linehan said.

"This would level the playing field," she said.

"Our kids are our future and we need to give them every educational opportunity possible to help them succeed," Pillen said in a news release.

"LB753 gives kids in need, including kids in poverty, kids in foster care and kids of military veterans, more choices when identifying a school which best meets their needs."

First-year tax credits would be capped at $25 million, with an accompanying reduction in state revenue that is projected to rise to $39 million by fiscal 2026-27.

Failure to enact the bill would "jeopardize funding for all Nebraska students," the governor said.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a supporter, argued that "kids in North Omaha" should have the same opportunity to find the educational home that fits them best as the children of higher-income Nebraskans already do.

The Legislature should "give their parents a choice" in seeking what's best for their children, Wayne said. He represents a largely Black and low-income constituency.

"Only privileged people have choice now," Linehan said.

"It's not about choice," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha countered.

"It's about incentivizing donations to private schools … and giving a tax credit to wealthy donors."

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said he will propose an amendment that assures that those private scholarships could go "only to those with low family income … only to kids in need."

Cavanaugh said his children currently attend private Catholic schools, but he and his wife will move them into Omaha-area public schools next year.

"Private schools can discriminate, and they do," he said.

That is counter to "my beliefs and my values," Cavanaugh said.

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln questioned whether the bill could withstand a constitutional challenge by providing what he said amounts to "appropriation of funds to private schools."

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said the bill provides an avenue for parents to "have a choice because of philanthropy (if) a school is failing their children."

Providing an opportunity for children to attend schools that "better fit their needs … will not harm public education one bit," Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said.

Opponents can consume eight hours of debate before the bill's supporters could force a vote to end the filibuster and attempt to move the proposal forward. That vote would likely come Wednesday.

The bill would provide income tax credits for both corporate and individual contributors.

