Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access

Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a news conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.

"When we have it, we can expand," Ricketts said.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Treasury approved $87.7 million for Nebraska to increase broadband internet access to an estimated 21,000 homes and businesses. The funding was outlined for this purpose in Legislative Bill 1024, which state lawmakers passed earlier this year, and is designated for Nebraska’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts.

Ricketts said he also expects the state to receive more than $107 million from two other federal programs, plus a federal grant that's available for internet service providers and public power districts. He said Nebraska may receive even more federal funding based on need within the state.

Ricketts said all three programs stem from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021.

The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden last November, received mixed support from Nebraska's congressional delegation, with Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon supporting the bill, and Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith voting against it (then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry also voted against it).

The additional money will be used to establish more connections and educate the public on how they can get internet access. State Broadband Coordinator Patrick Redmond said part of the education effort includes launching a website this coming Monday: broadband.nebraska.gov. Redmond said the site will act as a "one-stop shop" listing all of the broadband programs available to residents and businesses.

Ricketts was not able to provide further details on how many total connections he hopes the funding will establish, nor where the state plans to base the new connections or how long they expect the implementation to take. He said state officials are still in the "planning stages" and are waiting on federal approval for their plans.

The new funding is the latest development in a years-long effort to improve broadband access across the state, dating back to at least 2018 with the creation of a broadband task force.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska received roughly $70 million in federal funding that helped establish nearly 50,000 internet connections across the state. In 2021, Ricketts signed the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, which he said will help build the infrastructure necessary for establishing new internet connections and give Nebraska "a leg up" on other states in its implementation process.

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.