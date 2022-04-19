Nebraska politicians pay tribute to former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford

“Brad loved his wife, Ann, and his family deeply. Bruce and I extend our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.: “Brad committed his life to Omaha and Nebraska — leaving a legacy of public service. Melissa and I are praying for Ann and the Ashford family.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert: "I extend the heartfelt condolences of our city to the family and friends of Brad Ashford. Brad had a unique and special skill of bringing people together for the common good. His passion for public service and ability to solve complex problems led to leadership roles over several decades.

"Brad’s tireless advocacy for our state and nation made a profound difference for all of us. His approach to dealing with people of varied interests is one we should all emulate.

"In 2013, Brad and I competed against each other in the primary election for Mayor. I value the friendship we developed as a result of that campaign. I will miss his creativity, passion, and laugh."

Former State Sen. Ernie Chambers: "Brad was a genuinely good person, kind-hearted and gentle, and as upright an individual as I have ever met. He was not traitorous or treacherous. And in regard to his political affiliation, the formal one, none of that I was really aware of, because Brad was always the same.

"I got along with him probably better than I did any other senator there. I came to develop a working relationship with him that kind of oozed over into something a little more personal. It’s not often people affect me the way Brad did.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: “Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing. Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners: "On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Brad Ashford. Brad was a champion for Douglas County as a State Senator and as a Congressman. He was always willing to work with us to make Douglas County the best it could be. We will miss Brad deeply and will keep his wife Ann and their family in our thoughts as they travel through this journey."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party: “Representative Brad Ashford was a hero to many. He served the people of the state with pride, skill and grace. Brad was a rare public servant who had a true, unselfish heart. May we all strive to build bridges in order to find common ground just like Brad did every day.”

Precious McKesson, executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party: “Brad Ashford was a great representative of Nebraska. The work he did for our veterans and underserved communities will always be remembered. Brad was loved by many and will be missed.”