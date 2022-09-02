Nebraska prison director Frakes will retire effective Oct. 7

The head of Nebraska's prisons will resign effective Oct. 7, after directing the agency for more than seven years through a minefield of inherited issues, including overcrowding and high staff turnover, two deadly riots on his watch and work that secured millions to raise pay, rework two Lincoln prisons into one and build a new prison.

In a letter to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff Thursday afternoon, Scott Frakes, who is 64, called his retirement bittersweet.

"I feel so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to come to Nebraska and work with all of you," he wrote. "What I have learned, especially over the last seven and a half years, is that it is the people in corrections who get into your blood."

Frakes said when he came to Nebraska in 2015 he intended to stay five years, but the time flew and he stayed longer.

Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped him to lead the department on the heels of a sentence miscalculation scandal, growing overcrowding issues and criticism about not enough rehabilitation and mental health programs and inadequate supervision of some inmates once released, including Nikko Jenkins, an Omaha man who got out and killed four people in 2013.

Three months into the job, on Mother's Day 2015, a riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution left two men, Shon Collins and Donald Peacock, dead at the hands of fellow inmates and millions of dollars of damage.

And on March 2, 2017, two more inmates at the Tecumseh prison, Michael Galindo and Damon Fitzgerald, were killed during an uprising sparked by the discovery of alcohol in inmates' cells.

On Thursday, Frakes and Ricketts pointed to successes.

Earlier this year, Frakes helped unveil a reworked Reception and Treatment Center, which combined the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on West Van Dorn Street into one massive complex.

He pointed to the $125 million project as the perfect example of how they could take two old prisons, "rehab them, remodel them, add new space, make adjustments and turn it into one modern, highly functional prison. And there's no question that's what we've accomplished."

This session, he went to the Legislature to push for funding for a new prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary and came away with $175 million, on top of $100 million he secured last year.

In a news release, Ricketts called Frakes a "highly effective leader" who has "moved forward major capital construction projects, dramatically grown our corrections workforce, and guided the agency through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said Frakes' automation of the sentence calculation process was one of many data-driven improvements to the department.

Ricketts said he also has reformed restrictive housing policies and practices; enhanced capacity for clinical programming and evidence-based programs to reduce recidivism; and grown the state’s corrections workforce through a new partnership with Peru State College.

"I appreciate Scott’s dedication to keeping Nebraskans safe, and I wish him well in his future endeavors," the governor said.

Frakes said serving as director of NDCS has been the pinnacle of his 40-year corrections career.

"I am proud of the many accomplishments achieved by our agency, and I am deeply appreciative to our 2,200 team members who dedicate their careers to helping fulfill our mission of keeping people safe," he said.

He said he looks forward to seeing what the future holds for the agency as it continues its forward progress.

Frakes plans to return to the West Coast and spend time with his family, engage in hobbies and home improvement projects and travel.