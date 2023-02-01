Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of co-worker

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in connection with a sexual assault of a co-worker.
James Cherry, 33, was arrested Monday at his home in Humboldt on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, according to a spokesman for the state patrol.
The investigation began after officials in the corrections department received a report of an assault at the state prison in Tecumseh last October, according to patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.
