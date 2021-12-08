Nebraska Public Service Commission names new executive director

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has named a retired Nebraska Army National Guard colonel as its new executive director.
Thomas Golden, 56, who retired from the Guard in August, began his military career in the Army in 1989. He joined the Guard in 1993 and was assigned as its director of operations when he retired in August.
“Tom is a proven leader with an impeccable record,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier in a news release.
“The agency has an experienced and dedicated staff, and I am eager to begin collaborating with them and our commissioners as we work to regulate a vast array of services vital to the citizens of Nebraska,” Golden said in the release.
In addition to his military background, Golden has Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and education and master's degrees in English and military strategic studies.
The commission voted unanimously to hire Golden at its meeting on Tuesday. His annual salary will be $135,000 and he begins his new duties immediately. He replaces Mike Hybl, who retired in September.
The Public Service Commission regulates telecommunications carriers, natural gas utilities, major oil pipelines, railroad safety, passenger carriers (such as taxis and ride-hailing services) and household goods movers, grain warehouses and dealers, modular home and recreational vehicle construction, high voltage electric transmission lines and private water companies.
Its five-member board guides commission staff and has the final say on permitting, rate approval, disciplinary actions and other orders issued by the commission.
