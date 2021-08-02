Nebraska redistricting maneuvering is all out of sight

* "I Alone Can Fix It," hardcover, 592 pages, uh, probably not. Still waiting for somebody to form a 250-page book club.

* Masked messages now on when to wear one or not are feeding animosity and division along with a whole lot of resentment on both sides of this cultural/political divide, especially over vaccinations that really ought to be a no-brainer. The Russians don't need to do anything to stoke this bonfire.

* The rapid spread of the dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 is a reminder that we're all in this together, but some of us aren't doing our part.

* A week of stunning trades has changed this year's baseball season — and all for the better! But not at Wrigley.

* Coming next month: Ken Burns documentary series on the life and times of Muhammad Ali on PBS. That is a championship matchup.

* Wondering if unvaccinated players may alter, or even destroy, this year's college football season.

* The dash to the money by universities, athletic conferences and players threatens to take the joy out of college football. What used to be a sport is clearly a business now.

* August? Really?

