Nebraska Republican Party's statewide office in downtown Lincoln vandalized

The Nebraska Republican Party's statewide office in downtown Lincoln has again been vandalized.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said police were sent to 1610 N St. at around 2 p.m. Sunday after it was discovered that someone had thrown a rock through an exterior window.

Damage is estimated at about $700.

Parker said police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

He said at this point there is no indication whether it was politically motivated.

The same office reported a burglary in May.