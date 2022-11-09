Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse officially named president-elect at University of Florida

LINCOLN — It's official: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will become the next president of the University of Florida, ending a month of controversy that began after he was named the school's sole presidential finalist.

Florida's Board of Governors confirmed Sasse as president-elect Wednesday morning, with just one vote in dissent. He is expected to step down from the U.S. Senate to take office in early 2023.

"Dr. Sasse is exactly the right leader, right now, for the University of Florida," University of Florida Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini said.

Per his employment agreement, Sasse's first term will last until 2028, with a base salary of $1 million per year. This is $140,000 higher than the base salary current university president Kent Fuchs started with in 2014.

University students immediately protested Sasse's candidacy after he was announced as the sole finalist, mainly calling out the GOP senator's former statements against same-sex marriage, while also criticizing his lack of experience in higher education. The school's Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in the process that led to Sasse’s selection.

Despite this, last week the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend Sasse as the next president. The university's student body president Lauren Lemasters faces an impeachment effort for being part of that unanimous vote, according to reporting by The Alligator, the independent student newspaper at the University of Florida.

The Board of Governors vote was the final hurdle for Sasse to clear. Though most board members were supportive of Sasse's candidacy, several asked how he planned to unite the university in light of the controversy.

Sasse reiterated his message that he believes humans were created with "immeasurable dignity," and that he will strive to make the university a place where people can be free to debate opposing viewpoints.

"I hope to be on a team of people … that want the University of Florida to be a place that challenges students with new ideas, even if they're uncomfortable," Sasse said.

Sasse also repeated a promise to meet with a LGBTQ+ rights group at the university, and his pledge of "political celibacy" once his term begins.

Board member Alan Levine spoke out against much of the criticism Sasse received, arguing it was unfair for him to be questioned on his political beliefs when previous presidential candidates did not face the same questioning. Another board member Ed Haddock praised Sasse for leaving a position where he can hold contentious views in favor of a position where Haddock said his success will depend on his ability to bring people together.

"That, to me, says a lot about your intentions," Haddock said.

Sasse's confirmation will now leave his U.S. Senate seat open. His replacement will be named by Nebraska's governor-elect Jim Pillen, who will take office early next year. Many suspect Pillen would select current Gov. Pete Ricketts for the seat, as Ricketts was one of Pillen's biggest supporters during his gubernatorial campaign. But as of Tuesday night, Pillen refused to name any candidates he was considering.

"We'll wait until the time comes," Pillen said.