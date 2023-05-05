One of Nebraska's most high-profile Democrats has left the party.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who has attracted national attention from media and Democratic Party leadership for her efforts to stop bills banning abortion and prohibiting transgender youth from seeking gender-affirming care, is now registered nonpartisan.

The transition isn't surprising for those who have listened to Hunt, 36, speak frequently about her shifting politics from her youth growing up conservative in Blair to winning two elections as a Democrat representing District 8 in the Nebraska Legislature.

"I have been a Republican, an independent, a Libertarian, a Democrat, back to Republican to vote in the primary, back to Democrat," Hunt said.

The intensity of the legislative fights in Nebraska, the focus on party affiliation in media and the lack of support from national groups for liberal candidates in conservative-dominated states led Hunt to make the jump.

"The parties are not the future," she said. "The political dysfunction is extreme and at the national level, the parties are ideologically bankrupt."

Hunt said Democratic-linked groups have sought to highlight the efforts she and fellow Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, as well as others, have gone through fighting a ban (LB574) on gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska, as well as the work to block a six-week abortion ban (LB626) this year.

But the show of support came after the fact, she said.

Organizations like the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee or Emily's List, which helps fund liberal candidates' campaigns, have ignored races in deep-red Nebraska, she said.

"We have scrapped and fought and won against a lot of odds in a system that funds Republicans with a blank check but abandons progressives, and they want to share the credit for it?" Hunt said. "Go away."

She also said national media, print and television in particular, also misunderstand or misstate the role political parties play in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature, despite the lengths she goes to in explaining the history and culture of the unicameral system.

While the Nebraska GOP and the Nebraska Democratic Party support and help fund candidates, leadership positions are not doled out by party leaders, but by a vote of state senators.

Similarly, committee membership is often divided evenly among Nebraska's three congressional districts rather than by which party is in the majority -- though Hunt has raised concerns about the integrity of the process this year.

In some media reports, however, the conflict is often framed as "Megan Hunt, a Democrat, clapped back against Republican leadership," which she said doesn't accurately reflect the situation and actually poisons the discussion further.

"That totally misrepresents who I am, what I believe, who my colleagues are, and how things work here, and I don't want my name to be used to contribute to the problem, to continue a narrative that is lazy and inaccurate," Hunt said.

The second-term state senator said she didn't intend her switch to be a reflection on local political leadership -- she said she remains on the left of the political spectrum and will continue advocating for those positions -- nor did she plan to make a show about it.

Rather, it was just about doing "what feels right to me," she said.

"It's been a weight off my conscience to go back to being registered nonpartisan," she added. "I just feel better personally."

State senators switching their party affiliations while still in office is not common, but it has precedent.

In 2016, former Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete ditched the Republican Party and registered with the Libertarian Party after she was called out by Gov. Pete Ricketts for diverging from the GOP on contentious legislative issues.

Ebke, who represented District 32 until she was defeated by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth in 2018, told the Journal Star that she was "not willing to bend my principles to go along or cast a vote just for the sake of party unity."

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023