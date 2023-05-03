After a weekend of pressure that included protesters on his lawn, Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston said Tuesday he's not budging on his position on abortion, which in effect killed a proposal supported by all of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature to sharply limit abortion rights.

"I've already taken a whipping and I'm not backing off because I think that's right."

As he spoke during an interview on the sidelines of the legislative chamber, about a dozen anti-abortion activists who gathered outside his office early Tuesday morning had dispersed.

With Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston needing 33 votes to end a filibuster that had trapped her proposal (LB626) to reduce the current abortion ban in Nebraska from 20 weeks to about six weeks, based on ultrasound detection of embryonic cardiac activity, her motion to free the bill failed on a 32-15 vote.

"I think there is huge support for 12 weeks as being something sustainable and considered to be reasonable," Riepe said.

"Neither side would get exactly what they want but could live with it."

"We live in a pluralistic society," Riepe said, where a variety of views are in play.

"I'm pro-life," he said. "But I can't live someone else's life."

Riepe said "a few people showed up at my house with signs" during the weekend and he has experienced "some level of disappointment expressed by some of my colleagues" along with concerns personally raised by Gov. Jim Pillen.

"I respect the governor," he said, "and I know this is close to his heart."

Pillen, he said, is "a reasonable individual with good core values ... but I'm not really good at obedience."

"I'm a big boy ... I served in the Navy ... and I think I'm right."

Riepe said he represents what might be described as "almost a purple district" instead of either a red (Republican) or blue (Democratic) district, one that was previously represented by Steve Lathrop, a Democrat.

For many voters in his district, this issue is women's rights, he said.

"I have to be sensitive to that," Riepe said, "but my votes also need to truly reflect what I feel."

"We'll always have differences," Riepe said. "But no one has to surrender."

