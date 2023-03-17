Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha argued Thursday that Nebraskans ought to be given another opportunity to vote to abolish the death penalty in the wake of growing evidence and knowledge that it is "horrible, inhumane" and unevenly applied.

"We say we care about lives," the North Omaha state senator said during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda prior to a public hearing on his proposed state constitutional amendment (LR17CA) before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee in the afternoon.

"Many individuals who are executed are found to be innocent," McKinney said. "That's reason enough to get rid of it."

McKinney saluted his predecessor, former Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, for his long effort to finally win legislative enactment of a bill to abolish the death penalty in 2015.

Eight years ago, the Legislature overrode Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of the Chambers bill, but then the death penalty was reinstated by a vote of the people in 2016 by a margin of 61-39 percent.

Carey Dean Moore was the last person to be executed in Nebraska -- and the first by lethal injection -- in 2018. That marked the first execution in Nebraska in 21 years.

A number of death penalty opponents joined McKinney at the news conference to express their support for his proposed constitutional amendment.

"It impacts the poor most of all," Christopher "Spike" Eickholt, lobbyist for ACLU of Nebraska, said.

"It's time to send this question back to the voters," he said.

Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said the death penalty unevenly impacts people of color, low-income people and people with intellectual challenges.

"Racial bias has factored into whether or not a murder is tried as a capital case," Christy Hargesheimer, speaking on behalf of Amnesty International, said.

In Nebraska, eight Black and Hispanic inmates are on death row compared to three white inmates, she said.

"Mental illness is also a factor to be considered," Hargesheimer said.

McKinney said he believes there is "educational value" in spotlighting the issue, "even if we lose."

McKinney is also sponsoring LR27CA, a proposed constitutional amendment to create a state Board of Commutation to help reduce the impact of "unjustly harsh sentences."

The proposal would expand the Board of Pardons and include a formerly incarcerated individual as a member while also guaranteeing applicants the right to make his or her case before the board.

The inmates on Nebraska’s death row and their crimes Raymond Mata Jr. Jose Sandoval Jorge Galindo Erick F. Vela Jeffrey Hessler John L. Lotter Roy L. Ellis Marco E. Torres Jr. Anthony Garcia Nikko Jenkins Patrick Schroeder Aubrey Trail