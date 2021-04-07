Nebraska senators advance bill qualifying family caregivers for unemployment benefits

Nebraskans forced to quit a job to care for a seriously ill family member could get unemployment benefits under a bill advanced by state lawmakers Tuesday.

LB260, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would add family caregiving to the list of “good cause” reasons for leaving a job. The bill cleared first-round consideration on a 27-11 vote.

The measure would make caregivers eligible for unemployment benefits while looking for a new job that fits with their family duties. The bill would apply to workers caring for spouses, parents, children, grandchildren, siblings or in-laws with serious health conditions.

"This is a situation that any of us could face one day," Hunt said, describing the bill as a "safety net" for people not covered by the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

The federal act requires employers to provide unpaid leave for family caregivers but only applies to employers with 50 or more workers.

Under LB260, employers would not be charged for benefits paid to employees who quit because of caregiving demands. Workers could get benefits only if they had made reasonable efforts to work out conflicts between their jobs and their caregiving before quitting.