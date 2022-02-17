Nebraska senators advance COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill to final legislative stage

Nebraska lawmakers gave second-round approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow employees to claim medical and religious exemptions from workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
LB906 advanced to the final stage of consideration on a 36-2 vote, despite complaints from some senators that it had become "more symbolic than functional."
The bill, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, spells out how employees can be exempted from workplace requirements to get the COVID vaccine. The proposal advanced based on a carefully crafted compromise that removed opposition from business and health care groups.
Under the compromise, employees can claim an exemption by filling out a state-produced form and declaring that the vaccine conflicts with their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.” The forms could be used to claim a medical exemption as well, as long as the claims were accompanied by a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.
The bill makes clear that employers could require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment.
It also states that federal requirements would take precedence for federal contractors and for hospitals and other entities covered by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards.
Debate
about the bill frequently veered into arguments about the value of COVID-19 vaccines and masking, as well as discussion about the role of government and comparisons with other employee protection measures.
Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who spent about a month in the hospital with COVID-19, said the bill responded to concerns raised by Nebraskans about the government forcing people to get COVID vaccines. He said the compromise version had been watered down so it had little practical effect.
But he also strongly defended the "sensible idea" of getting the vaccine, saying it is supported by the vast majority of medical professionals. He urged people to research the vaccine using medical sources, not "talking heads" on social media.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nebraska
As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 3 had reached 785,932 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 48.8 million COVID-19 cases,
according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Dec. 2, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#50. Sherman County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (1,127 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (515 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)
--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,295 (429 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Greeley County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (888 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (352 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (2 total deaths)
--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,818 (302 total cases)
--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Harlan County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (1,285 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (583 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (2 total deaths)
--- 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,497 (321 total cases)
--- 41.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Wayne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (3,593 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (898 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (8 total deaths)
--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,417 (1,353 total cases)
--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cedar County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (3,244 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (1,276 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (10 total deaths)
--- 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,592 (1,058 total cases)
--- 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Polk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (2,044 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (785 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (11 total deaths)
--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,708 (871 total cases)
--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (12,201 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (3,857 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (55 total deaths)
--- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,332 (4,495 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Pixabay
#43. Clay County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (2,425 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (961 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (14 total deaths)
--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,056 (1,058 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Holt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (4,002 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (1,462 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (16 total deaths)
--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,317 (1,542 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Howard County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (2,596 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (1,003 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)
--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,064 (842 total cases)
--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Cheyenne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,562 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (1,409 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (19 total deaths)
--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,128 (1,437 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Dixon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (2,260 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (696 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)
--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,064 (849 total cases)
--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Gage County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (8,633 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (3,197 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (31 total deaths)
--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,472 (2,683 total cases)
--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Merrick County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (3,162 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (1,169 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (14 total deaths)
--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,312 (1,265 total cases)
--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Hooker County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (274 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (147 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3 total deaths)
--- 168.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,783 (94 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Furnas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (1,894 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (815 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (5 total deaths)
--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,745 (783 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pawnee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (1,090 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (493 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (2 total deaths)
--- 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,170 (318 total cases)
--- 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Colfax County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (4,572 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (1,097 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (23 total deaths)
--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,732 (2,006 total cases)
--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,914 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (1,382 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (19 total deaths)
--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,723 (1,466 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Madison County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (14,817 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (4,431 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (50 total deaths)
--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (6,647 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Platte County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,523 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (3,969 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (60 total deaths)
--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,566 (6,214 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Garden County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (799 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (381 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,936 (256 total cases)
--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Kearney County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (2,898 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (897 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (6 total deaths)
--- 45.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,627 (950 total cases)
--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Hall County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (26,793 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (6,290 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (109 total deaths)
--- 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,557 (10,772 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Dawson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (10,361 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (2,217 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (33 total deaths)
--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,410 (4,108 total cases)
--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Thayer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (2,256 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (987 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)
--- 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,910 (796 total cases)
--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Knox County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (3,855 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (1,371 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (12 total deaths)
--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,218 (1,268 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Nemaha County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (3,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (1,087 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (16 total deaths)
--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,816 (1,033 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Boone County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (2,412 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (949 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (4 total deaths)
--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,678 (814 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Seward County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (8,030 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.8% (2,665 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (36 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,065 (2,431 total cases)
--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Nuckolls County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (1,939 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (883 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (12 total deaths)
--- 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,659 (691 total cases)
--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Butler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (3,834 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (1,366 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (12 total deaths)
--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,542 (1,326 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#18. Saline County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (6,732 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (1,785 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (6 total deaths)
--- 74.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,855 (2,682 total cases)
--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Richardson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (1,470 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (19 total deaths)
--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,833 (1,088 total cases)
--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Saunders County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (10,560 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (3,107 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (23 total deaths)
--- 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,962 (3,660 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dodge County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (17,823 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (5,185 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (76 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,638 (6,815 total cases)
--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cuming County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (4,318 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (1,326 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (14 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,691 (1,388 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. York County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (6,694 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (2,263 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (17 total deaths)
--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (2,549 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fillmore County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (2,729 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (1,072 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (10 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,317 (782 total cases)
--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Johnson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (2,585 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (735 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)
--- 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,987 (760 total cases)
--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Jefferson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (3,648 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (1,450 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (2 total deaths)
--- 83.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,951 (983 total cases)
--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (10,659 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (3,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (30 total deaths)
--- 11.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,984 (3,106 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Otoe County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (8,234 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (2,626 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (16 total deaths)
--- 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,058 (2,251 total cases)
--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Burt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (3,539 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (1,325 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (13 total deaths)
--- 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,600 (943 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Cass County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (14,643 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (4,126 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (21 total deaths)
--- 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,856 (4,162 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
David Wilson // Flickr
#5. Sarpy County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (108,594 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (20,853 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (174 total deaths)
--- 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,690 (31,243 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Dakota County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (11,699 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.7% (2,499 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (65 total deaths)
--- 98.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,798 (4,966 total cases)
--- 53.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Douglas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (350,879 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.6% (69,529 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (838 total deaths)
--- 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,196 (98,245 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#2. Thurston County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,423 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 94.5% (807 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (16 total deaths)
--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,545 (1,123 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lancaster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (195,747 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.6% (42,956 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (216 total deaths)
--- 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,577 (46,513 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
