Nebraska senators debate extending student journalists' protections

Sophia Walsh learned in her newspaper class that a classmate had stolen a Confederate flag from the pickup truck of another classmate at North Platte High School.
That the police had charged the student who took the flag with a crime was news enough to make it into the pages of The Bulldogger student newspaper, Walsh said.
Then student journalists started to dig deeper, exploring why North Platte students were flying the flag regularly, the effect it had on students of color in the school, and how race, racism and education intersected in their western Nebraska community.
When they submitted their story to the school's principal as part of a routine review of the paper's content, they learned the story they had spent weeks reporting would not be published. Nor would their plans to go wider and deeper with their coverage of the topic.
"It was heartbreaking on a bunch of different levels," said Walsh, a senior and editor-in-chief of the high school paper. "We thought it was important, not just for the school to see but for the community to read about."
The school newspaper isn't a vehicle to do public relations for the administration and school board, Walsh added, but rather a place to shine a light on the experience and opinions of young people on a wide range of issues, including educational, social and economic.
"This isn't students who are out to get the school or an administrator," she said. "We want conversations to be had about these stories, and for people to know what's happening in their schools."
Under a bill (LB88) from Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, administrators would no longer be able to enforce prior review policies such as those at North Platte that prevented Walsh from publishing the story in the school newspaper.
Similar to legislation introduced by Morfeld previously, the bill would make school newspapers or yearbooks public forums, giving the students who write for them the same First Amendment protections to freedom of the press as other citizens.
It would also protect teachers and advisers from being punished by school administrators or board members, but would not protect libelous or slanderous material, invasions of privacy, violations of law or incitements of unlawful acts.
Finally, LB88, which Morfeld made his priority bill this year, says student publications and expression shall not be deemed the expression of the public high school’s policy.
“Students at an early age must understand the power and the consequences of the First Amendment in an environment supervised by an instructor and with appropriate boundaries,” Morfeld said during floor debate on his bill Tuesday.
But opponents of the bill revived their arguments that high school students were not mature enough to responsibly pursue stories in the school newspaper and that giving them free rein in a school-sponsored forum would cause strife at the school and in the community.
Sen. Rob Clements of Elm Creek said he was concerned LB88 would allow for advisers to provide feedback to students, but would prevent the school from exercising complete editorial control, which he said parents would object to.
“As a parent, I expect the school to uphold my values and to help guide the students properly and not just give them a blank check on what they can do,” said Clements, who brought an amendment removing the protections from high school students in LB88. “This is too broad, too open for abuse.”
Referring to the student censorship case in his district, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said local school boards and administrators are the publisher and have the authority to determine what appears in the student press.
Groene said Morfeld’s bill would give one “government employee” — a teacher or journalism adviser — the authority to OK articles to be published, rather than the principal or superintendent, which he said have a more direct line to the local school board elected by the people.
“This bill doesn’t create free speech,” Groene said. “It creates censorship by one person who decides what’s going to be in that paper.”
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said while he agreed with the protections LB88 provided to student journalists at the postsecondary level, he felt extending the bill to high school students “is maybe a step too far.”
And Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said school districts should be more involved in framing what they feel is appropriate for their students to cover for the school newspaper or yearbook.
What Omaha feels is appropriate for its student publications might be different from Harrison, a village of about 250 in Sioux County in the Panhandle, he said.
But backers of Morfeld’s bill said it would help future journalists learn their craft without fear of punishment and become better citizens in the long run.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the founder of News Channel Nebraska, which operates television and radio stations across the state, told of how he launched an underground newspaper while a student “to call out the misdeeds of Norfolk Catholic High School.”
He said senators were approaching the topic from a position of trying to mitigate risk rather than encourage student learning.
“Yes, it’s uncomfortable,” Flood said. “But the student asking questions, even if they get sideways with the administration, even if they get sideways with the community or the local newspaper or whoever, they are learning and they go on to do great things in life.”
Sen. Jen Day of Gretna said she was frustrated by the “paternalism” shown by some lawmakers, and argued it wasn’t the Legislature’s job “to protect people, particularly young people, from their own possible poor decisions.
“That’s not our job,” Day said. “It’s not our job to restrict the rights of other people. It’s literally the opposite of that.”
Debate on LB88 ended after about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday, meaning the bill will return to the floor. It is the second bill up for debate on Wednesday's schedule.
Under the rules adopted by lawmakers this session, first-round consideration was extended from three hours to eight hours.
