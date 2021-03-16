Nebraska senators debate extending student journalists' protections

Sophia Walsh learned in her newspaper class that a classmate had stolen a Confederate flag from the pickup truck of another classmate at North Platte High School.

That the police had charged the student who took the flag with a crime was news enough to make it into the pages of The Bulldogger student newspaper, Walsh said.

Then student journalists started to dig deeper, exploring why North Platte students were flying the flag regularly, the effect it had on students of color in the school, and how race, racism and education intersected in their western Nebraska community.

When they submitted their story to the school's principal as part of a routine review of the paper's content, they learned the story they had spent weeks reporting would not be published. Nor would their plans to go wider and deeper with their coverage of the topic.

"It was heartbreaking on a bunch of different levels," said Walsh, a senior and editor-in-chief of the high school paper. "We thought it was important, not just for the school to see but for the community to read about."