Nebraska senators finalize committees after speaker threatens to suspend rules

State lawmakers finalized committee assignments Monday after several senators used floor motions to again raise concerns about what they described as a flawed process.

The Committee on Committee's final report was approved on a 40-7 vote after nearly six hours of debate that began Friday and concluded before 3 p.m. Monday.

The vote paves the way for the Legislature's working groups to go to work holding hearings and considering bills for the remainder of the 90-day session.

Getting to that point, normally a routine matter at the start of every odd-numbered year at the Legislature, wasn't easy.

Senators were on the floor longer than they normally would be this early in the session; they voted down a motion to adjourn on a recorded and not a voice vote; and considered a motion from Speaker John Arch of La Vista to suspend several rules in order to finalize committee assignments.

Arch said debate over the Committee on Committee's report, which required a simple majority of 25 votes to be adopted, had reached "no man's land," stretching on and featuring repeated arguments from senators.

"I just felt like for the work of the people we needed to move on," he said after adjournment Monday.

But to the lawmakers who had been using floor motions to eat up time and draw attention to a committee selection process they say ignored precedent and relied upon partisan politics, Arch's move to suspend the rules signaled further dysfunction in the 108th Legislature.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad, who was among the senators who said factors like incumbency, seniority and preference were ignored or misused in the committee assignment process, said the potential rules suspension introduced on Day 4 indicated "a session in disarray."

"We each agreed to adopt these rules. It passed unanimously," Conrad said.

A vote to suspend the rules, she added, was a vote "to stifle debate, to end dissent, to perpetuate a pattern and practice of my way or the highway no matter the precedent."

Motions to suspend the rules are typically used in order for the Legislature to act during exigent circumstances — to introduce legislation in response to a crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or the 2019 flooding — and not because debate was going on too long, Conrad said.

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh said suspending rules that were inconvenient to the majority could ultimately harm them in the long run, referring to a scene from Robert Bolt's play "A Man for All Seasons."

"When you cut down the rules that protect everyone, you are no long afforded the protection of those rules," he said. "That is why this conversation is so dangerous right now. The rules are here to protect everyone. The rules are meant to be used by all people equally."

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said she was uncomfortable with the thought of circumventing the rules in this instance: "I don't want to make suspending the rules our go-to practice, because then what is the point of having the rules?"

DeBoer also urged her colleagues to find ways to work within the rules, adding "no one" outside of the Legislature believes those kind of compromises were possible in the ongoing session.

A short time later, Arch withdrew his motion and announced an agreement had been worked out with senators that had sought to block the Committee on Committee's report.

The agreement, struck during informal talks that took place away from the microphone, doesn't change the makeup of any of the Legislature's standing committees for the next two years, he said.

Arch said he agreed to set up regular weekly meetings with senators in the political minority "to ensure we can keep this moving" as the session transitions from procedural fights to policy battles in the coming weeks.

"I think it's a matter of establishing relationships and that takes some time," he said. "When you have a debate on the floor and people are saying how they feel, we're all listening. In the end, we got together and we said none of us want to do this, so how do we find a way forward?"

Along with the weekly meeting, leadership positions on several select committees such as the Performance Audit, Planning and State-Tribal Relations, were also part of the negotiations, according to lawmakers.

The full agreement, which wasn't outlined during debate, led roughly a half dozen senators who had earlier supported a motion to return the report to the Committee on Committees ultimately vote to accept it.

