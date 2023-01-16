Nebraska senators will meet to discuss proposals for floor debate

The Legislature's Rules Committee will meet Tuesday in executive session to deliberate which changes it wants all 49 senators to consider during a floor debate scheduled to take place late next week.

The committee heard 58 proposals during a marathon hearing that went nine hours Thursday. Senators adjourned at about 10:30 p.m.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the Rules Committee chairman, said members told him they needed more time to digest the proposals and think about what they could or couldn't support after the public hearing wrapped up.

On Friday, Speaker John Arch said the Rules Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to try to decide on a package of rules to advance to the floor.

Debate on the permanent rules will begin Thursday when the Legislature gavels in its 11th day of the 90-day session.

Arch, who is a member of the Rules Committee, said it's his goal for the Legislature to adopt permanent rules Friday.

One rule change the Legislature plans to make is to accept written testimony in order to accommodate Nebraskans with disabilities.

Arch said a briefing and demonstration of the system for accepting written testimony will be held for senators Wednesday.

