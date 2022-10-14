Nebraska sets up hotline to take reports of sex trafficking

Nebraska state officials have set up a hotline that will allow people to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking.

The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665).

The hotline is designed to receive tips on possible human trafficking and direct the information to local investigators.

Tips can be made anonymously and go directly to the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a press release from the patrol.

The hotline is a collaboration involving the patrol, the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Those seeking victim services still should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.