Nebraska settled a 2019 lawsuit with India-based technology company Wipro Limited for $5.5 million, about one-third of the amount the company sought.
Wipro was hired to conduct an $84 million upgrade to the state's Medicaid eligibility and enrollment management system. After the state prematurely ended the contract in late 2018, the company sued for $15.5 million, alleging the state failed to pay them what they were owed before the contract was terminated.
The work began in 2014 in an effort to bring Nebraska in line with the Affordable Care Act. Prior to Wipro's contract being terminated, the state had paid the company roughly $6 million, according to previous reporting.
Bo Botelho, general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said at a hearing Thursday that the $5.5 million represents the total settlement agreed upon by both state and Wipro officials.
The settlement was part of an amendment to LB282, which acts as a regular legislative measure used to appropriate funds for various financial claims made against the state. Overall, the amendment totals more than $26 million.
The biggest chunk of that is $18.75 million in a separate settlement that
Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced two weeks ago. It will resolve a 12-year legal dispute over state trooper salary and retirement benefits.
The lawsuit filed by the state troopers claimed the Legislature approved unconstitutional increases to the troopers' pension contribution rate from 8% in the 1990s to 19% by 2011.
The suit was filed in 2011, making it one of the longest lasting litigations in Nebraska history, Hilgers said Thursday. He said the lengthy dispute has incurred significant costs to both sides, and some of the troopers who were part of the original lawsuit have since passed away.
Even so, he said the settlement will benefit more than 400 current and former members of the patrol, and will impact roughly 28 years of payroll.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy came open with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Thursday. On Friday, Day introduced a bill that would eliminate life sentences for juveniles.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Thursday. Both were sworn in during ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears their legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the new Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during Wednesday's election of the Education Committee chair. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Tuesday at the Capitol. The new session begins Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senator Jana Hughes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne reacts during a testimony on LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ben Jackson speaks in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Opponents gather at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday ahead of a rally to voice opposition to a bill seeking to limit when abortions can be performed. Lawmakers heard from a large contingent of supporters and opponents during a public hearing later in the day.
ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Notes for a speech in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," rest on the ground during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Feb. 13.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Juniper Meadow, a trans woman and minister, speaks in opposition of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) and former Gov. Pete Ricketts laugh during the announcement of Ricketts' appointment to Nebraska's open Senate seat. The vacancy was left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on March 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (center) talks with Sens. Bruce Bostelman (left) and John Lowe before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Ashland on Friday. Breaking a long-standing tradition, Pillen is not releasing his event schedule, which in the past would have included events such as the one Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
