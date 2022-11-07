Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics

No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented.
But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election.
Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that she made the decision not to allow comment from the audience, and that it was “not any different than we’ve done before.”
Notice was posted ahead of time on the meeting agenda that comment would not be taken. People could still submit written comments.
Under board policy, Koch Johns said, the board will have public comment “most of the time.”
“So last year in October and January we did not have public comment,” she said. “This year we’re not having it in November and maybe January, I don’t know.”
The decision drew criticism from a state senator and from board critics who regularly speak during the public comment period.
Audience members held up signs with messages that included “Our voices matter,” “Cowards” and “Parents will have a voice on Nov. 8.”
Several of the sign-holders were leaders of
Protect Nebraska Children Coalition. The group’s political action committee endorsed four conservative candidates running for the board.
Sue Greenwald, one of the coalition leaders, said the board “just didn’t want to hear from us.”
“I’m convinced it’s political,” Greenwald said. “I know that it’s within their rights to not have public comment for some of the meetings. It’s just a bad look for them. That’s why we brought signs. We couldn’t speak with our voices, so we spoke with our signs.”
Earlier in the week, Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil criticized the board for not allowing comment at the meeting.
Murman, a member of the Legislature’s Education Committee who has
criticized the State Department of Education in the past, said the board “shut down the voices of parents before an election.”
Board members, he said, “decided to play politics instead of doing what is best for Nebraska children and working on behalf of the citizen.”
Koch Johns said that public comment was not “shut down.”
“We never had it scheduled,” she said.
Greenwald said that Friday’s meeting was “the shortest meeting we’ve ever been to” and that there was ample time to let the public talk.
“It took us longer to get there than it did for them to have the meeting,” Greenwald said, noting some drove in from Kearney for the meeting in Lincoln, which was over in less than an hour.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.
Koch Johns said that the board has had “lots of very long agendas” and that she had another meeting to attend after the board meeting.
“Short agenda or not, I’m headed to another meeting about state board stuff,” she said.
David Jespersen, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Education, said that by the end of the calendar year, the board will have had public comment in 10 of the 12 months.
“State statute allows us not to have it every single time,” he said.
Jespersen noted that the board holds more meetings each year than are required under state statute. The law requires only four board meetings a year, and the board averages 11, he said.
