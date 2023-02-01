Nebraska state employees union ratifies new labor contract containing highest salary increases in 35 years

Members of the state’s employees union have ratified a new labor contract that contains the highest salary increases in more than 35 years.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) represents more than 8,000 government employees. Under the new two-year contract, union members will receive raises ranging from 10% to 27%. The contract will take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2025.

NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly previously said these are the highest salary increases state employees have received since the State Employees Collective Bargaining Act passed in 1987, establishing the union’s right to negotiate contracts with the state.

On July 1, minimum salaries will increase by either 5%, 10%, 15% or 20%, based on job classification, according to the union. Additionally, employees who had a satisfactory performance evaluation in 2022 or completed initial probation by Dec. 31, 2022, will advance two steps on the salary schedule, which equates to a salary increase of 7% to 22%.

On July 1, 2024, minimum salaries will increase by an additional 2% and members who had a satisfactory evaluation the previous year will advance three steps on the salary schedule.

NAPE members previously said raising wages was the top priority for the new contract as many state employees are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of gas and groceries rises while their pay remains the same.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023