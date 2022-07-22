Nebraska state office renamed to honor Chief Standing Bear

Nebraska's Justice Administration Building, located next to the State Capitol, now bears the name of Chief Standing Bear above its front entrance.

A few feet from the front door, a bust of the Ponca chief sits next to a plaque that shares the history of the civil rights leader who hailed from Nebraska. More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the rededication of the building Thursday morning.

Ponca Tribe Historic Preservation Officer Stacy Laravie, a direct descendent of Standing Bear, noted the events that made the chief the civil rights figure he's known as today happened seven generations ago, in the 1870s. Even so, they still have ripple effects that last to this day, she said.

Laravie said she often hears apologies from people who feel remorse about past trauma and injustices inflicted on her ancestors. Instead of apologizing, she advises people to be "healers today" by supporting Native American causes and increased education.

"We are here to witness a part of the healing," Laravie said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said he considers Standing Bear one of his personal heroes, requested the Nebraska Legislature pass a law to rename the executive office building in his honor. State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, ultimately introduced the resolution that did so. It passed earlier this year.

As part of the dedication, the state commissioned several art pieces in honor of the chief, including the bust, sculpted by Benjamin Victor, and a mural inside the front entrance, painted by Sarah Harris. Harris said she wanted the mural to tell Standing Bear's story in a way that could be "seen, heard and felt."

The bust and mural cost about $75,000, which was donated by the nonprofit Nebraska Impact, a Ricketts official said.

Standing Bear was a leader of the Ponca Tribe during the late 1800s, when by an order from the federal government, the tribe was forced to relocate from their homes in Nebraska to a reservation in Oklahoma. Along the 600-mile journey, Standing Bear lost his daughter Prairie Flower, and shortly after their arrival, he lost his son Bear Shield.

Bear Shield's dying wish was to be buried in his homeland in Nebraska, near the Niobrara River. So, even though it violated a federal order, Standing Bear and about 30 other tribe members made the trek back to Nebraska through the "bitter winter," Ricketts said.

Standing Bear was subsequently arrested for this reason, and in response, he sued the federal government. During his trial, Ricketts said federal officials argued that Standing Bear was not considered a citizen, nor a person, and therefore could not sue the government. This prompted Standing Bear to say what is now known as one of his most famous quotes.

"That hand is not the color of yours, but if I pierce it, I shall feel pain. If you pierce your hand, you also feel pain. The blood that will flow from mine will be of the same color as yours. I am a man. The same God made us both."

Judge Elmer Dundy ruled in favor of Standing Bear, confirming that indigenous peoples had human rights under the law. This was both a landmark civil rights victory, and cemented Standing Bear's legacy.

That legacy has gradually received greater attention in recent years. Joe Starita, an author and since-retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor, wrote “I Am a Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice,” which was published in 2010.

Statues of Standing Bear have since been erected in Nebraska and beyond — including at the U.S. Capitol. The statue was installed in 2019 after the Nebraska Legislature voted to replace the state’s previous representatives in the National Statuary Hall.

Still, Ricketts said few people know the story of Standing Bear, who the governor called one of Nebraska's greatest heroes. Ricketts acknowledged he didn't learn about Standing Bear's life until after he was elected governor.

In the last few years, Ricketts said multiple Nebraskans, including his wife Suzanne Shore, have made efforts to teach more people about the Ponca chief, and the building dedication was the latest step of that effort.

"We have to tell this story," he said.