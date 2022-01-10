Nebraska State Patrol investigating alleged threats to Sen. Julie Slama

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating alleged online threats reported by State Sen. Julie Slama after she introduced a bill seeking to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Slama, of Sterling, took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: “It’s fascinating to see the death threats, rape threats, & sexually explicit comments sent by self-proclaimed ‘feminists’ to me, a female state senator, because I introduced a #prolife Heartbeat Bill.”

On Friday, Slama said on Twitter that she had reported threats to the patrol.

A patrol spokesman confirmed that the agency received a report Friday morning and said an investigation is ongoing.

Slama provided The World-Herald with photos of one email, one Facebook comment, one direct message on Twitter and six tweets that she received and reported.

Among the photos provided, one includes the word rape. An email with the subject line “rape and incest” asks Slama, “so your future daughter gets raped and impregnated by your future husband, she should have to carry the baby to term?”

One Twitter user said Slama has “a great face to curb stomp.” Another said that they would get pregnant just to leave the fetus on Slama’s doorstep. In direct messages on Twitter, one user said “die.”

One of the reported tweets is a photo of a monkey holding a gun with the text “this is a threat” on the image.

The Nebraska Family Alliance, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and Nebraska Right to Life issued a joint statement condemning the “violent threats and messages.”

“No public official, or any person regardless of their stance on any issue, deserves to have their human dignity degraded and disrespected in such a way,” they said. “We are proud to support Senator Slama in her legislation to help create a state where every unborn life is celebrated, valued and protected.”

Slama introduced Legislative Bill 781 — referred to as the heartbeat bill — on the first day of the legislative session. If passed, it would make abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy.

There is a medical exemption in the bill that would allow abortion to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

In addition to Slama, the bill currently has 20 co-sponsors. In a statement after introducing the bill, Slama said the legislation “is an absolute necessity to protect innocent life.”

While abortion opponents cheered the legislation, abortion rights advocates warned that the bill was a red alarm and said the legislation violates current U.S. Supreme Court precedent established in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

But the future of Roe is uncertain. The court is currently weighing a case involving a Mississippi abortion law, and the ruling could lead to the overturning of Roe.

