Nebraska state Sen. Rich Pahls dies at 78

Sen. Rich Pahls, who missed the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session because of illness, has died. He was 78.

Pahls' death was confirmed Wednesday by his staffers and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln. In a statement, Hilgers said Pahls died after a "brief illness" although no official cause of death has been confirmed.

"Senator Pahls was a champion for Omaha and a selfless public servant, and he will be greatly missed," Hilgers said in the statement.

Born in Kansas in 1943, Pahls worked as an administrator for Millard Public Schools.

He was first elected in 2004 to the Nebraska Legislature, where he served two terms. He then was elected to the Omaha City Council in 2013 representing District 5 in southwest Omaha. He was reelected in 2017.

Pahls left his council seat in January 2021 after he was elected to the Legislature again.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint Pahls' replacement.

Fellow lawmaker Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said it's hard to find public servants like Pahls, who was willing to serve in a variety of different capacities.

"He has dedicated his whole life to public service," Linehan said.

Pahls was absent from the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session due to his ongoing illness. Despite not being present, a bill he introduced, LB927, did get passed near the end of the session. LB 927 will double the amount of state sales taxes that convention centers and arenas in Omaha, Lincoln and Ralston can collect.

