Nebraska watchdog group files complaint against former lawmaker

Sen. Jim Smith listens to final readings of bills on the last day of the legislative session in 2018.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Martha Stoddard
Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his 2021 State of the State address to the Legislature.
A government watchdog group has accused the head of Blueprint Nebraska, a panel of state business leaders promoting economic growth, of failing to register as a lobbyist.
Common Cause Nebraska filed its complaint with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Wednesday. The complaint names Jim Smith, a former state senator from Papillion who is now president of Blueprint Nebraska.
The complaint cites an email that Smith sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts' chief of staff on Nov. 30. The email describes meetings he held with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, about her plans for tax legislation.
Jack Gould, the issues chair for Common Cause, argued that meeting with lawmakers about legislation would constitute lobbying.
Smith responded that the complaint was "without merit" and that neither he nor Blueprint Nebraska has taken a position on pending tax bills. But he said he would cooperate with the commission's investigation.
The email was one of a series between Ricketts' office and Smith about Blueprint Nebraska's work. The emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Documented, another public watchdog organization. Ricketts was a co-founder of Blueprint Nebraska.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
District 35
Ray Aguilar
Grand Island
Elected 2020
402-471-2617
raguilar@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Joni Albrecht
District 17
Joni Albrecht
Thurston
Elected 2016
402-471-2716
jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
John Arch
District 14
John Arch
LaVista
Elected 2018
402-471-2730
sarch@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Carol Blood
District 3
Carol Blood
Bellevue
Elected 2016
402-471-2627
cblood@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Eliot Bostar
District 29
Eliot Bostar
Lincoln
Elected 2020
402-471-2719
ebostar@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Bruce Bostelman
District 23
Bruce Bostelman
Brainard
Elected 2016
402-471-2719
bbostelman@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Tom Brandt
District 32
Tom Brandt
Plymouth
Elected 2018
402-471-2711
tbrandt@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Tom Brewer
District 43
Tom Brewer
Gordon
Elected 2016
402-471-2628
tbrewer@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Tom Briese
District 41
Tom Briese
Albion
Elected 2016
402-471-2631
tbriese@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Machaela Cavanaugh
District 6
Machaela Cavanaugh
Omaha
Elected 2018
402-471-2714
mcavanaugh@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Robert Clements
District 2
Robert Clements
Elmwood
Appt. '17, Elected 2018
402-471-2613
rclements@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Jen Day
District 49
Jen Day
Omaha
Elected 2020
402-471-2725
jday@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Wendy DeBoer
District 10
Wendy DeBoer
Bennington
Elected 2018
402-471-2718
wdeboer@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Myron Dorn
District 30
Myron Dorn
Adams
Elected 2018
402-471-2620
mdorn@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Steve Erdman
District 47
Steve Erdman
Bayard
Elected 2016
402-471-2616
serdman@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Mike Flood
District 19
Mike Flood
Norfolk
Elected 2020
402-471-2929
mflood@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Curt Friesen
District 34
Curt Friesen
Henderson
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2630
cfriesen@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Suzanne Geist
District 25
Suzanne Geist
Lincoln
Elected 2016
402-471-2731
sgeist@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Tim Gragert
District 40
Tim Gragert
Creighton
Elected 2018
402-471-2801
tgragert@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Mike Groene
District 42
Mike Groene
North Platte
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2729
mgroene@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Steve Halloran
District 33
Steve Halloran
Hastings
Elected 2016
402-471-2712
shalloran@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Ben Hansen
District 16
Ben Hansen
Blair
Elected 2018
402-471-2728
bhansen@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Matt Hansen
District 26
Matt Hansen
Lincoln
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2610
mhansen@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Mike Hilgers
Districts 21
Mike Hilgers
Lincoln
Elected 2016
402-471-2673
mhilgers@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Robert Hilkemann
District 4
Robert Hilkemann
Omaha
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2621
rhilkemann@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Dan Hughes
District 44
Dan Hughes
Venango
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2805
dhughes@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Megan Hunt
District 8
Megan Hunt
Omaha
Elected 2018
402-471-2722
mhunt@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Sen. Mark Kolterman
District 24
Mark Kolterman
Seward
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2756
mkolterman@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Steve Lathrop
State Sen. Steve Lathrop
Courtesy photo
Brett Lindstrom
District 18
Brett Lindstrom
Omaha
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2618
blindstrom@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Lou Ann Linehan
District 39
Lou Ann Linehan
Elkhorn
Elected 2016
402-471-2885
llinehan@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
John Lowe
District 37
John Lowe
Kearney
Elected 2016
402-471-2726
jlowe@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
John McCollister
District 20
John McCollister
Omaha
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2622
jmccollister@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Terrell McKinney
District 11
Terrell McKinney
Omaha
Elected 2020
402-471-2612
tmckinney@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Adam Morfeld
District 46
Adam Morfield
Lincoln
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2720
amorfeld@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Mike Moser
District 22
Mike Moser
Columbus
Elected 2018
402-471-2715
mmoser@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Dave Murman
District 38
Dave Murman
Glenvil
Elected 2018
402-471-2732
dmurman@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Rich Pahls
District 31
Rich Pahls
Omaha
Elected 2020
402-471-2327
rpahls@leg.ne.gov
Nebraska Legislature. November 9, 2020. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication
Courtesy photo
Patty Pansing Brooks
District 28
Patty Pansing Brooks
Lincoln
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2633
ppansingbrooks@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Rita Sanders
District 45
Rita Sanders
Bellevue
Elected 2020
402-471-2615
rsanders@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Julie Slama
District 1
Julie Slama
Peru
Appointed 2018
402-471-2733
jslama@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
John Stinner
District 48
John Stinner
Gering
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2802
jstinner@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Tony Vargas
District 7
Tony Vargas
Omaha
Elected 2016
402-471-2721
tvargas@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Lynne Walz
District 15
Lynne Walz
Fremont
Elected 2016
402-471-2625
lwalz@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Justin Wayne
District 13
Justin Wayne
Omaha
Elected 2016
402-471-2727
jwayne@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Matt Williams
District 36
Matt Williams
Gothenburg
Elected 2014, '18
402-471-2642
mwilliams@leg.ne.gov
Courtesy photo
Anna Wishart
Anna Wishart
Courtesy photo
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.