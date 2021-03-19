Nebraska will reap $5 billion — and probably much more — from federal stimulus bill

“You certainly can question why we would need that much additional money,” Ricketts said. “Now, having said that, that’s our tax dollars, right?” — a reference to the taxes Nebraskans pay to the federal government.

The latest stimulus is the third round passed by Congress since the virus first began spreading across the country a year ago, following last March’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and a supplemental $900 billion bill passed in December.

Ricketts said the state is still awaiting specific guidance from the Treasury Department on how it can spend the latest money. That could take weeks. Then the state will come up with a plan, he said.

A year ago, Ricketts had more than $1 billion in federal money to allocate. The largest chunk of that — some $427 million — went to shore up the fund from which unemployment benefits are paid. That relieved the state’s businesses, some of which have been struggling, from having to pay increased taxes to replenish the fund.

Ricketts also allocated hundreds of millions for grants to small businesses and livestock producers, as well as human services agencies and other nonprofits.