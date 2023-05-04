The Nebraska Democratic Party will send at least 34 delegates and two alternates to the Democratic national convention in Chicago in August 2024, the party announced Wednesday.
"The road to the White House goes directly through the Midwest," Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said.
"The selection of Chicago as the host city for the national convention highlights how critical all the Midwest states are to ensure President Biden and Vice President Harris can continue to get the job done for America," Kleeb said.
Nebraska, she said, "will do our part" by pledging to "put in the hard work at the doors, community events and on the phone talking with voters to expand the blue dot across our state."
Nebraskans, Kleeb said, are "sick and tired of MAGA extremists" on the other side of the political divide.
The convention in Chicago will choose the party's 2024 presidential and vice presidential nominees with Biden and Harris currently on course toward gaining those nominations.
A delegate selection plan has been approved by the party's state executive committee for submission to the Democratic National Committee, Kleeb said.
Delegates will be selected at the party's state convention in Hastings in June 2024 to complete a delegation that will automatically include state party officials.
Nebraska's delegates will be apportioned across the state based on the results of Nebraska's May 14 presidential primary election.
