Nebraska's Bacon grows frustrated as 'cowboys' hold up McCarthy as speaker

OMAHA -- As the failed votes to elect a speaker mounted in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, so did Rep. Don Bacon’s frustration with his party’s holdouts.

The Republican from Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District accused the handful of hard-line conservatives from his party of holding the House GOP majority — and all of Congress — hostage with their failure to accept Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

“They’re making demands and acting like they are more righteous and pure than anyone else,” Bacon said in an interview from the House cloakroom Tuesday between the second and third failed votes. “We’re tired of it.”

Bacon said he’s prepared to wait out the “cowboys” for days more to see that McCarthy gets elected. Bacon has also talked about working with moderate Democrats to find a moderate GOP speaker they could support if the small number of Republican holdouts continues to refuse to coalesce around McCarthy, a California Republican.

The latter option seems more a threat than reality at this point, as Bacon remains committed to McCarthy. As the minority leader since 2019, McCarthy has earned the chance to serve as speaker, Bacon said.

But at some point, he said, something has to give.

“I think we should be stubborn and fight this out as long as we can,” Bacon said. “They don’t represent the mainstream Republican perspective, frankly.”

The House adjourned without electing a speaker for the first time in a century Tuesday when a handful of hard-line conservatives refused to support McCarthy. With the GOP holding a razor-thin margin, it only takes five Republicans refusing to back McCarthy to deny him the gavel.

Bacon said McCarthy gave members of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus everything they asked for, only to see them come back with demands he could not meet, including key committee spots.

“There’s no way we’re going to do that,” Bacon said. “That’s crazy talk.”

Bacon said he’s never seen a more tense meeting of the Republican caucus than the one that preceded Tuesday’s votes.

Bacon noted that of the 16 new GOP House members, 13 are fellow members of the “Main Street” GOP caucus, which Bacon defines as “conservatives who want to govern.” Such mainstream Republicans, not the Freedom Caucus, are the reason the GOP now holds the majority, he said.

Bacon said he’s committed to “getting Kevin McCarthy over the finish line.”

But the fourth-term Republican is also on record saying if that can’t happen, he’ll work with moderate Democrats to find a moderate Republican speaker they could vote for. He said there have been names tossed about, though he’s not ready to reveal them.

He said some in his party have expressed frustration at his talk of working across the aisle. But he said in the end, Republicans need to get to work on inflation, energy independence, border security and the other issues they ran on last fall in claiming the majority.

“I’m not the only one saying that, but I’ve been the one to verbalize it,” Bacon said. “I don’t know when that point is. At some point, if they refuse to play at all, we have to find another way to govern.”

