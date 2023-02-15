Dr. Timothy Tesmer of Lincoln was named Tuesday as the state's next chief medical officer, beginning March 27.

Tesmer's appointment to the Division of Public Health in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was announced by Gov. Jim Pillen.

"I am excited to have Dr. Tesmer join DHHS," the governor said.

"Dr. Tesmer is a distinguished physician and surgeon with over 35 years of practice.

"His expertise will be pivotal in serving Nebraskans as our chief medical officer.

"I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in helping people live better lives under his leadership," the governor said.

Prior to starting his own practice, Tesmer was at CHI's Physician Network/ENT Nebraska, where he served as a physician specializing in ear, nose and throat otolaryngology.

Tesmer will succeed Dr. Gary Anthone, who left to serve as chief medical officer for Vetter Senior Living, which operates more than 30 assisted-living, skilled-nursing and long-term care facilities in the state.

