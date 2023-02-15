Dr. Timothy Tesmer of Lincoln was named Tuesday as the state's next chief medical officer, beginning March 27.
Tesmer's appointment to the Division of Public Health in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was announced by Gov. Jim Pillen.
"I am excited to have Dr. Tesmer join DHHS," the governor said.
"Dr. Tesmer is a distinguished physician and surgeon with over 35 years of practice.
"His expertise will be pivotal in serving Nebraskans as our chief medical officer.
"I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in helping people live better lives under his leadership," the governor said.
Prior to starting his own practice, Tesmer was at CHI's Physician Network/ENT Nebraska, where he served as a physician specializing in ear, nose and throat otolaryngology.
Tesmer will succeed Dr. Gary Anthone, who left to serve as chief medical officer for Vetter Senior Living, which operates more than 30 assisted-living, skilled-nursing and long-term care facilities in the state.
The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023
10.Bellevue
Bellevue has a median income of $73,534. Its unemployment rate is 3.6% and its poverty rate is 8.7%.
World-Herald file photo
9. South Sioux City
South Sioux City's median income is $57,783. It has an unemployment rate of 1.5% and a poverty rate of 11.5%.
Pictured: Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City after a particularly dry year on the Missouri River.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal file photo
8. Gering
Gering has a median income of $64,631, an unemployment rate of 3.2% and a poverty rate of 8.5%.
Scottsbluff Star-Herald file photo
7. La Vista
La Vista's median income is $70,310. Its unemployment rate is 3.9% and its poverty rate is 6.1%.
Pictured: Kros Strain Brewing Co.’s original location in La Vista.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
6. Columbus
The median income is $60,586, with an unemployment rate of 2.5% and a poverty rate of 7.9%.
Photo: The Higgins Memorial in Columbus
Krause, Johansen/Nebraska Tourism
5. Ralston
Ralston has a median income of $64,735, an unemployment rate of 2.8% and a poverty rate of 6.2%.
Pictured: The former home of Omaha Brickworks, a community landmark
World-Herald file photo
4. Papillion
Papillion's median income is $95,293. It has an unemployment rate of 3% and a poverty rate of 4.8%.
COURTESY CITY OF PAPILLION
3. Schuyler
Schuyler's median income is $70,592. Its unemployment rate is 0.3%, and its poverty rate is 10.6%.
SCHUYLER SUN FILE PHOTO
2. Seward
Seward has a median income of $68,348, an unemployment rate of 1.5% and a poverty rate of 7.9%.
Journal Star file photo
1. Gretna
Gretna has a median income of $85,476, a 0% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 6.7%.
Pictured: The intersection of Mc Kenna Avenue and Wallace Street in downtown Gretna.
File photo
