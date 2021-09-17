Nebraska's Doug Peterson, 23 other AGs threaten to sue over Biden vaccine directive

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 23 other attorneys general Thursday in warning President Joe Biden to drop his proposed mandate of COVID-19 vaccinations for private-sector workers, or risk a lawsuit.

The warning came four days after Gov. Pete Ricketts got a loud ovation at his annual steak fry after saying that he was working with other governors and attorneys general on a strategy to attack “the egregious overreach” of Biden’s vaccine mandate.

A seven-page letter from the coalition of Republican attorneys general, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, calls the president’s mandate “illegal” and says it is likely to increase skepticism about the vaccines.

“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” it says. “From a policy perspective, this edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds ... “

Peterson did not comment in a press release from his office announcing the threatened lawsuit.