Nebraska's Flood named to House Financial Services Committee

Rep. Mike Flood was appointed Wednesday to serve on the House Financial Services Committee as a Republican majority member in the new House of Representatives.
"Banking, finance and insurance are key job creators across the 1st Congressional District," the Republican congressman noted.
"There's important work to be done on this committee to grow and protect the economic well-being and freedom of Americans as our country's financial system evolves in a digital economy," he said.
Flood was elected to a full two-year House term in November after winning a special election in June to fill the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term. The 1st District includes Lincoln.
"I look forward to collaborating with Chairman (Patrick) McHenry and Nebraska's banking and insurance sectors on a diverse set of priorities ranging from digital asset regulation to the encroachment of ESG," Flood said.
Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said the selection of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House was a chance to "honor our commitment to America by defunding President Biden's army of 87.000 new IRS agents."
Iowa lawmakers are set to move quickly on a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to designate millions in public funding to pay for students to attend private schools, setting the bill up for subcommittee hearings in the next week.
House File 8 says public school teachers may not instruct on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. A separate bill, HF9, would prohibit schools from affirming or recognizing a student’s preferred gender identity.