Nebraska's outgoing chief medical officer reflects on state's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Within months of being appointed Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone found himself in the midst of a pandemic that closed schools, bars and restaurants and at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

More than three years later, Anthone, 68, is leaving the post. His appointment ends with the departure of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Anthone next will serve as chief medical officer for Vetter Senior Living, which operates more than 30 assisted-living, skilled-nursing and long-term care facilities in the state.

Anthone said he’s excited about the position. He learned more about the long-term care industry during the pandemic. Working to shore up those facilities — more than a dozen of which have closed in recent years — was among the goals he outlined in January 2020 during his confirmation hearing before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. He also served as director of the public health division within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think I’ll be able to make a contribution there,” he said of the Vetter job.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen recently appointed Charity Menefee as director of the department’s public health division. Dr. Matthew Donahue will continue as state epidemiologist and serve as acting chief medical officer.

Anthone, an Omaha native, said his desire to make a contribution also played into his decision to return to Nebraska in the early 2000s after 15 years away. During that time, he completed a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, then took his first job at the University of California-Los Angeles.

“One of the things I always thought to myself was even though we had everything we needed and out in California, I just thought I’d never be able to make a difference,” he said. “I thought, ‘Let’s go back to Nebraska. Maybe I can make a difference somehow.’”

In the spring of 2019, Ricketts asked Anthone, who is a surgeon, to consider the state’s chief medical officer position. Anthone took the job in September of that year.

Anthone recently spoke with the Omaha World-Herald about his tenure. The questions and answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q. The pandemic began not long after you started the job. What were you expecting when you decided to become chief medical officer, and what was the reality?

A. I spent the first three months preparing myself for the role. Then, in late December, we started hearing about this virus in China, so I really never had much of a chance to go over my goals in my confirmation hearing.

One was to shore up the long-term care industry. And I learned during my first three months that Nebraska really doesn’t score very well in prenatal and maternal care. I wanted to see what I could do to help with that.

And because of my background, I’m a surgeon — my specialty was in weight loss or bariatric surgery — I wanted to see what I could do to help with childhood obesity. I never really had a chance to do those things once the pandemic hit.

The governor realized my background was in surgery and that I didn’t know a lot about public health after just three months on the job. When the pandemic hit, he gave me what was probably the best advice a governor could have given anybody. He asked me to think like a doctor and advise him as a doctor would. I had 40 years of thinking like a doctor, so that’s how I approached the pandemic.

Q. When did you know this was going to be a major emergency?

A. One of my first roles was to visit the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the Nebraska Medical Center, UNMC’s clinical partner. Under state law, the chief medical officer gives the go-ahead to open the unit. They also showed me the Global Center for Health Security, which wasn’t yet open.

By late January, UNMC was taking part in the federal response to bring home American citizens from Wuhan, China. (Fifty-seven of those citizens landed in Omaha on Feb. 7 and were shuttled to Camp Ashland to wait out a quarantine.) That was the first time I realized this was going to be a big deal.

Just being able to witness that, and see how well organized the machine is, was a big confidence-builder for me and let me know this is going to be serious. (The UNMC campus later housed 13 passengers who had tested positive for or been exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.) Those experiences gave us a little bit of a head start in how to respond.

Q. What were your biggest challenges at the start of the pandemic?

A. It was keeping up. We were having (near) daily press briefings with the governor for the first year and a half. Things were changing by the hour. I remember at one of the press briefings that the reporters in the audience were finding out about changes even as we were up at the podium.

And being in a new position, I had to learn about our public health infrastructure. I relied on the people that surrounded me at NDHHS, especially Dannette Smith, our CEO.

What made it easier was the relationships I formed with the state’s hospitals as well as with the Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Health Care Association, which represents various parts of the long-term care industry. We set up calls with them on a weekly basis, and those calls were invaluable.

During the first part of the pandemic, I mainly relied on personal communications with hospital executives, calls and texts, for data on hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

I can’t even imagine how other states did that. We were lucky that we had those close relationships with everybody here in Nebraska.

Q. Going back to that infrastructure, do you still see holes?

A. We are light years ahead of where we were 3½ years ago. Even just getting data about the number of people who were in the hospital with COVID-19 was hard at the beginning. I used to write it down on my sheets so I’d have it available for the press briefing that day. It was all based on personal communication — how many COVID-19 patients, how many beds, whether they were feeling stressed, how we can help.

But we put together a governor’s briefing team — our data specialists were part of it — so it didn’t take it long to get it digitized. I still get the data on a daily basis. I still do weekly calls with the hospital association and keep in communication with the long-term care association.

There are still some things we’d like to do, though, and we’re working on those. There’s a big push nationally for data modernization for the public health sector. We’re going to rely on some funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to modernize our data structure.

It basically highlighted what we were deficient in, and now we know going forward that we can’t be caught like that again.

Q. Once this modernization occurs, what additional data will the agency be able to provide to the public?

A. Data about the importance of vaccines and other mitigation efforts and how they prevent people from going to the hospital or dying. You don’t just want to say it anecdotally, you want to have data to prove it.

Dr. Donahue and his team were insightful about providing that data. It showed that in December 2020, those who were vaccinated but not yet boosted were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who weren’t fully vaccinated. Those who were vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized. That’s the kind of data we’re talking about. We’re almost there in getting that.

Of course everyone is asking right now about the bivalent vaccine and how effective are those. And that’s the type of data we need to get out to the public.

Q. How much did political concerns play into the discussions about the state’s response to the pandemic? What variables were you weighing when you decided on whether to impose restrictions?

A. The governor asked me and our governor’s briefing team to give him the data. He wanted to base all his decisions on the information we gave him. We tried to keep out of the political arena and leave that to the governor and the governor’s team.

We would have our disagreements, there’s no doubt about that. We were focused on health care. But the governor had to take into consideration all of the other areas, like education, social well-being and the economy.

Nebraska was ranked No. 1 in its response to the pandemic by Politico. And we were one of only three states to receive an A+ for the response to the pandemic from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

We did pretty well. And we did it without really doing any mandates or shutdowns.

We had our relationships with the local health departments and communities and the Global Center at UNMC. We used that information to inform the governor.

Q. How much pressure did you get from business groups, medical officials and others over the state’s response, and how did you handle that?

A. I have a lot of friends who are doctors. A lot of them didn’t agree with what we were doing, and they didn’t hesitate to let me know that.

But that was the beauty of it. They knew they could call me. They knew they could voice their opinion and they knew that I would relay that information to the Governor’s Office. They knew that we were taking everything into consideration.

Q. How many hours were you working at the start of the pandemic?

A. I was a surgeon, so I was used to working long hours. But I was working up to 14 hours a day some days, even on weekends. We all were. And at first, it was seven days a week. We didn’t shut down on the weekends. We still had our meetings on the weekend and kept up with the data.

I really want to give a shout out to my wife, Annlouise, for putting up with this. I can’t think of anything more worthwhile that I could have done with my time or my life than during this last 3½ years. It’s been absolutely an honor and a privilege to do this. God gave me this opportunity to make a difference. I hope I was able to and I hope I’m able to in the future. In a way, it’s almost like a dream come true for me.

Q. With your insights now, are there other things Nebraska should do to strengthen public health?

A. Our structure, from what I’ve learned from other states, is the envy of the nation. We’re regionalized into 19 public health departments. Some states had to deal with public health on a county-by-county basis. One of our surrounding states had to deal with 103 counties and county boards of health.

That was one advantage. And we’ve learned to form these relationships where everybody can just pick up the phone and call each other.

Our data infrastructure, we’re continuing to work on that. If something happens to stress our health care system, we’ll have the data to know what it is. As chief medical officer, I was tasked with making sure that we had enough hospital capacity to not only get COVID-19 patients treated but also to make sure everybody else could get the health care that they needed. And that’s based off seeing that data.

As you know, we’re going through the influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) seasons. Luckily, RSV is dwindling now, but our pediatric hospitals were getting very stressed. We knew it was coming, so we put together a medical emergency operations center group so we could communicate with each other. That was something we learned during the pandemic, to be proactive.

The beauty of Nebraska hospitals is everybody pitched in. Early in the pandemic, nearly every employee at an assisted-living facility in Blair became ill with COVID-19, and residents were starting to become ill, too. We had to do something quick. On a Saturday evening, we convened the hospitals, and every one said they’d help transport the residents to their facilities.

But we’d had the foresight to have beds available for such a situation. The state of Washington had had a large outbreak at a nursing home early in the pandemic, and we learned from that. We had 40 beds at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and 24 at Midlands Hospital in Papillion, beds the hospitals hadn’t used in a while, set aside for that purpose. Most of the residents went to Midlands.

I remember going to Midlands that day to see how things were set up. The nurses ... were so excited about helping out. It was quite a sight to see.

It’s been an honor and a privilege for me to be in this position the last 3½ years. (Anthone noted that he received awards for his work from the hospital association and UNMC.)

But probably the most significant thing ... I formed a relationship with a chief medical officer in Scottsbluff (the late Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center). He’d call or text me every morning before briefings and give me an update of what was happening in the Panhandle area. He had a tragic plane accident and died (in November 2021, with his oldest son and a Gering teen).

Out of the blue, his wife called me and said, ‘I don’t know you, but Matt knew you.’ She asked me to come and speak at the funeral. I thought, ‘This is the highlight of my career to know that we formed these relationships.’ And it wasn’t just with Matt. I thought, ‘This is what Nebraska is all about.’ I was honored to go out and speak about his role and how he helped us with our response.

When I look back, that’s going to be my biggest achievement, the relationships I formed with the health care systems here.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants and hospitalizations in Nebraska