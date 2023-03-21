Gov. Jim Pillen said Monday he believes a legislative bill to replace Nebraska's tax system with a consumption tax imposed on the purchase of new goods or services "could hurt our (state's) economy."

The proposal (LB79), championed by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, has been described as the EPIC (elimination of property, income and corporate) consumption tax.

Erdman has said the change would allow Nebraskans to choose when they pay taxes by deciding when they purchase a new good or service.

Pillen's reaction was voiced during his monthly call-in radio show broadcast on KFOR in Lincoln and aired statewide.

Responding to a question about a pending bill that would outlaw abortions after an ultrasound detects cardiac activity, Pillen said he believes as a Catholic that "it is really, really important that we protect babies" and he supports the proposal (LB626) authored by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.

"I believe we need to save and protect babies," the governor said. "I want to save as many babies as possible."

The Albrecht proposal essentially would ban abortions after about six weeks of gestation.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, a co-sponsor of the bill, recently announced that he will propose amending that restriction to 12 weeks, raising the prospect that Albrecht may no longer have the support that would be required to clear the hurdle of a filibuster mounted by opponents of the bill.

It takes 33 votes in the 49-member Legislature to end a filibuster and free a bill to move forward.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023