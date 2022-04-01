Nebraska's unused rental assistance could go to Lincoln and Omaha, Treasury Department says

Most of the $120 million in federal rental assistance earmarked for Nebraska could end up going to the state's most populated areas, even if the state doesn't request any funding.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it would reallocate unused funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, giving first priority to eligible jurisdictions within the same state. Omaha, Lincoln and Douglas and Lancaster counties each received separate ERAP funding, and would thus be the main beneficiaries of the state's unclaimed funds.

"When feasible and consistent with jurisdictional needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a Grantee to another Grantee in the same state," states a document from the Treasury Department. "When appropriate, after such an intrastate reallocation, a Grantee’s excess funds will be reallocated to Grantees in other states."

Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this week vetoed LB1073, which would force him to apply for the money. The state still has $30 million in unused funding from the first round of ERAP funding — a fact Ricketts has highlighted while arguing Nebraska does not need the $120 million in second-round funding.

In response to Wednesday's announcement from the Treasury Department, Ricketts repeated his opposition.

“The Treasury Department’s only consistency with ERAP distribution has been its inconsistency," Ricketts said in an email statement. "The Department has frequently changed its guidance to align with DC’s political whims, and that’s only likely to continue.”

The Legislature will debate a veto override Tuesday, although the deadline to apply was Thursday.

Despite the missed deadline, the bill's supporters say it is important for the veto override to succeed. Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who prioritized LB1073, said Nebraska's remaining first-round funding will have to be returned to the federal government come September, which would leave the state with no funding if the override fails.

Erin Feichtinger, director of advocacy and policy for the nonprofit Together Omaha, said passing LB1073 will act as a signal to the Treasury Department that Nebraska intends to use the funding, increasing the chance that the state will receive more money.

Regardless of the veto override's success, Nebraska will still have 40% of its $120 million available until 2025, amounting to about $50 million. However, the state still has to apply to access that funding.

That leaves 60% of the funds, about $70 million, that could be reallocated to Omaha, Lincoln, Douglas and Lancaster counties.

Both Lincoln and Lancaster County have already gotten additional rental assistance money reallocated from early unspent state ERAP funds, said both city and county officials.

Lincoln officials said they would take whatever funds were available if the state doesn’t take the money; county officials said they would discuss whether to file the paperwork to get additional funds.

In December 2020, Lincoln got $13.95 million in rental assistance and Lancaster County $1.4 million.

Dan Marvin, Lincoln’s Urban Development director, said the state also got money, but didn’t spend the required percentage, so money was allocated back to cities and counties, including Lincoln, Omaha, Douglas and Lancaster counties, he said.

Lincoln got about $30 million then, Marvin said. It has to be spent by September 2022, and the city has about $19 million remaining. Lancaster County received $2.1 million, said Sara Hoyle, Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Services Director.

The city also got $10.2 million in April 2021 as part of a second relief package, Marvin said. The county received a little less than $1.1 million in the second relief package. That money must be spent by September 2025.

Marvin said it stands to reason that if the state doesn’t use the $120 million it would be reallocated, since the Treasury Department followed a similar process with other relief money.

“I think the program is a little different and we’ll have to evaluate the nature of the program,” he said. “I would agree we have low unemployment, we are in the green (COVID-19 risk dial), but we are also stewards of the community and if the program allows people to receive funds we would like to be able to do that.”

He said the city has been paying out about half a million dollars a week in rental assistance.

Lancaster County Board Chairwoman Deb Schorr said the County Board is open to discussing the need for additional rental assistance if it becomes available.

“We don’t want a long-term support program, but for people to get back on their feet takes longer than three to six months,” she said.

Omaha has been approved for roughly $100.3 million in total ERAP funding thus far, according to Carrie Murphy, deputy chief of staff for the Mayor's Office. That includes $11 million that the city was recently approved for. Approximately half of the total amount of money has been distributed to applicants.

Nonprofit leaders said that less-populated areas would take the biggest hit if the state does not seek additional ERAP funding. Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, said there are about 15 Nebraska counties that have not allocated any emergency rental aid, but that doesn't mean there isn't need in those areas.

Many residents don't know that money is available to them, and others don't have the resources to access the aid, Gifford said. Other federal benefits, such as food stamps, have a physical office that residents can visit, she said. The same isn't true for ERAP.

"The (application) process was burdensome," Gifford said.