Nelson, Bereuter urge hyper-partisan Congress to heal itself

Former Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson and former Republican Rep. Doug Bereuter say they are saddened and alarmed about what has happened to the Congress that they used to serve in as a senator and a congressman representing Nebraska.

Nelson

In this Feb. 6, 2009, file photo, former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada and Republicans on the economic stimulus legislation. 

"It's a mess," Nelson says. "We have to be able to save it."

What happened two years ago on Jan. 6 demonstrated that "our democracy is more fragile than we thought," Bereuter said.

Doug Bereuter

Former Republican Rep. Doug Bereuter, shown in 2018, says he believes the nation is more fundamentally divided than it has been since the Civil War. 

On that chaotic day in the U.S. Capitol, he said, the challenge suddenly became how "to prevent a coup from happening."

Extreme partisanship coupled with personal separation of Republican and Democratic members are part of the problem in Congress today, they told an OLLI Politics Interest Group in a question and answer session conducted on Zoom.

Bereuter described today's Congress as "very dysfunctional."

Both men recoiled at the bargaining that Rep. Kevin McCarthy agreed to in order to gain election as speaker of the House after 15 ballots, a process witnessed by a national television audience as C-SPAN cameras were allowed to roam the House floor prior to organization of this year's session. 

"McCarthy gave up a great deal of turf to get elected speaker," Nelson said.

"Trading power is different than legislating, and it's saddening to me."

Bereuter said he is "very concerned about some of the things McCarthy acceded to."

So, what can we do to try to help fix this?

Both men said members of both the Senate and House need to get to know one another as individuals across party lines as they used to.

"We need an all-Senate luncheon," Nelson suggested. "We need to try to generate relationships."

Instead of spending two of every three weekends back home with less family time, Bereuter said, "move the family to D.C." and resume an earlier pattern of participating in bipartisan family gatherings and personal relationships with fellow members of Congress.

That used to be the norm in Washington and members of Congress knew each other better then, forming personal and family ties that often ignored party lines.

Both men agreed that members of Congress from both parties should travel more together on foreign trips. That's how each of them helped build relationships across the aisle, they said.

Polarization, social media, misinformation, even hatred all present national challenges that impact politics and the Congress today, they said.

"The center has now narrowed," Bereuter said, with gerrymandering playing a role.

"It should be about patriotism for the country rather than partisanship," Nelson said. 

                                                   *   *   *

Off and running might be a poor choice of words, but the Legislature effectively completed the work of its first 10 days, electing its leadership, forming its committees, introducing 812 bills and avoiding a time-consuming and divisive rules battle.

At least for now.

The ship has set sail, with stormy weather ahead.

The future appears likely to be filled with filibusters lurking over the horizon with little chance that sharply divisive bills can be quietly deadlocked in committees instead of being sent to the floor, considering the way this session's committees have been constructed.  

Perhaps carefully constructed.

The filibuster is the minority's weapon. It can force negotiations and compromise or ultimately trap a bill.  

Gov. Jim Pillen has laid out his legislative agenda and the membership of most key legislative committees appears to assure that his priorities are going to reach the floor.

Perhaps especially in the committees that deal with revenue and education, where the bulk of what appear to be his major priorities will be heard.

The big battles ahead will largely match rural senators against urban senators and Republicans versus Democrats. Traditional battle lines.

Sixteen of the 17 Democrats in the Legislature hail from metropolitan Omaha or Lincoln, all but Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont. 

But take a look at the dramatically close call that produced that 17th seat held by Democrats, denying Republicans a so-called filibuster-proof majority of 33 senators and potentially changing the final outcome of this legislative session.

Sen. John  Fredrickson of Omaha secured the District 20 seat previously held by John McCollister by just 82 votes out of 16,196 votes cast, defeating Stu Dornan, a Republican. That's a sliver over 50% of the vote.

Perhaps the most remarkable part of that story is that Fredrickson received just 35% of the vote in the earlier primary contest against two Republican candidates.  

                                                *   *   *

Finishing up:

* Pillen delivers his first State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday.

* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is urging supporters of his "constitutional carry" gun rights bill to consider whether carrying a gun to the Capitol for the committee hearing on Thursday is "going to help attract more senators to vote for the bill" or potentially be counterproductive.

* Pete Ricketts will be sworn in as a U.S. senator on Monday. On which committees will he land?

