Nelson, Bereuter urge hyper-partisan Congress to heal itself

Former Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson and former Republican Rep. Doug Bereuter say they are saddened and alarmed about what has happened to the Congress that they used to serve in as a senator and a congressman representing Nebraska.
"It's a mess," Nelson says. "We have to be able to save it."
What happened two years ago on Jan. 6 demonstrated that "our democracy is more fragile than we thought," Bereuter said.
On that chaotic day in the U.S. Capitol, he said, the challenge suddenly became how "to prevent a coup from happening."
Extreme partisanship coupled with personal separation of Republican and Democratic members are part of the problem in Congress today, they told an OLLI Politics Interest Group in a question and answer session conducted on Zoom.
Bereuter described today's Congress as "very dysfunctional."
People are also reading…
Both men recoiled at the bargaining that Rep. Kevin McCarthy agreed to in order to gain election as speaker of the House after 15 ballots, a process witnessed by a national television audience as C-SPAN cameras were allowed to roam the House floor prior to organization of this year's session.
"McCarthy gave up a great deal of turf to get elected speaker," Nelson said.
"Trading power is different than legislating, and it's saddening to me."
Bereuter said he is "very concerned about some of the things McCarthy acceded to."
So, what can we do to try to help fix this?
Both men said members of both the Senate and House need to get to know one another as individuals across party lines as they used to.
"We need an all-Senate luncheon," Nelson suggested. "We need to try to generate relationships."
Instead of spending two of every three weekends back home with less family time, Bereuter said, "move the family to D.C." and resume an earlier pattern of participating in bipartisan family gatherings and personal relationships with fellow members of Congress.
That used to be the norm in Washington and members of Congress knew each other better then, forming personal and family ties that often ignored party lines.
Both men agreed that members of Congress from both parties should travel more together on foreign trips. That's how each of them helped build relationships across the aisle, they said.
Polarization, social media, misinformation, even hatred all present national challenges that impact politics and the Congress today, they said.
"The center has now narrowed," Bereuter said, with gerrymandering playing a role.
"It should be about patriotism for the country rather than partisanship," Nelson said.
* * *
Off and running might be a poor choice of words, but the Legislature effectively completed the work of its first 10 days, electing its leadership, forming its committees, introducing 812 bills and avoiding a time-consuming and divisive rules battle.
At least for now.
The ship has set sail, with stormy weather ahead.
The future appears likely to be filled with filibusters lurking over the horizon with little chance that sharply divisive bills can be quietly deadlocked in committees instead of being sent to the floor, considering the way this session's committees have been constructed.
Perhaps carefully constructed.
The filibuster is the minority's weapon. It can force negotiations and compromise or ultimately trap a bill.
Gov. Jim Pillen has laid out his legislative agenda and the membership of most key legislative committees appears to assure that his priorities are going to reach the floor.
Perhaps especially in the committees that deal with revenue and education, where the bulk of what appear to be his major priorities will be heard.
The big battles ahead will largely match rural senators against urban senators and Republicans versus Democrats. Traditional battle lines.
Sixteen of the 17 Democrats in the Legislature hail from metropolitan Omaha or Lincoln, all but Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont.
But take a look at the dramatically close call that produced that 17th seat held by Democrats, denying Republicans a so-called filibuster-proof majority of 33 senators and potentially changing the final outcome of this legislative session.
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha secured the District 20 seat previously held by John McCollister by just 82 votes out of 16,196 votes cast, defeating Stu Dornan, a Republican. That's a sliver over 50% of the vote.
Perhaps the most remarkable part of that story is that Fredrickson received just 35% of the vote in the earlier primary contest against two Republican candidates.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Pillen delivers his first State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday.
* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is urging supporters of his "constitutional carry" gun rights bill to consider whether carrying a gun to the Capitol for the committee hearing on Thursday is "going to help attract more senators to vote for the bill" or potentially be counterproductive.
* Pete Ricketts will be sworn in as a U.S. senator on Monday. On which committees will he land?
Two years ago: Jan. 6 protests in Lincoln and Nebraska reaction to US Capitol riot
Trump Rally, 1.6
Trump Rally, 1.6
Trump Rally, 1.6
Trump Rally, 1.6
Trump Supporters
Fortenberry calls on Trump to respond to violence; Sasse offers optimistic view on Senate floor
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said late Wednesday afternoon that President Donald Trump needs to step up now and call upon his supporters to end the kind of post-election violence that swept into the nation's Capitol earlier in the day.
Asked if the president bears responsibility for the violence after summoning supporters to Washington for what he said would be a "wild" event, Fortenberry said Trump needs to speak to them now.
"These are his most heartfelt supporters," the Republican congressman said during a telephone conversation from his office. "They will listen to him. Violence has to stop."
Fortenberry, who represents eastern Nebraska's 1st District including Lincoln, said "people are very upset" following Trump's defeat in November and "people will be very upset with me for voting to certify the election results" that have been submitted to Congress by the Electoral College.
There is nothing wrong with "marching peacefully," he said, but "these fools who invaded the Capitol" moved beyond peaceful and acceptable protest.
"I suspect that the vast majority of people who came here to exercise their rights and participate in a peaceful manner were also upset" by the violence, Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry was quarantined in his House office during Wednesday's events after exposure to COVID-19. When he casts his vote to accept the Electoral College results, he said he'll be wearing a mask and face shield and be segregated in the gallery.
"I wanted to be on the floor," he said, but he will be escorted to the gallery for the vote and leave after his vote is cast.
Others in Nebraska's congressional delegation also decried the breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob intent on disrupting the certification of the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.
Rep. Adrian Smith, the lone congressional member from Nebraska objecting to the certification of the electoral votes, called for calm at the Capitol.
"While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement," the 3rd District congressman said in a statement.
"We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive."
It wasn't immediately clear where other members of the Nebraska delegation were when the Capitol was locked down and lawmakers were rushed from the building as some protesters backing Trump swarmed the building, reaching the Senate floor and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
As they occupied the building, Sen. Deb Fischer said the rioters have no constitutional right to harm police.
"We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic," Fischer said. "This must end now."
In a statement, Sen. Ben Sasse singled out Trump, calling it the "ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."
"Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution."
Later, speaking on the Senate floor after the certification process resumed, Sasse encouraged Americans to love their neighbor.
"When something’s ugly, talking about beauty isn’t just permissible, talking about beauty is obligatory," Sasse said in providing a ray of optimism on what can only be described as a dark day.
Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Omaha's 2nd District, was in his office watching House proceedings — there were virus-related limits on the number of people in the chamber — and monitoring the protests when television networks showed people breaking into the Capitol.
Bacon condemned the violence as "reprehensible" and "embarrassing," adding that he understands the roots of what occurred Wednesday.
"Tensions have been boiling on both sides for years," he said. "And there's this escalatory behavior on both sides. Today, we saw, and we've seen with the President in the last couple months, the delegitimizing of Joe Biden, and you see this resistance to any acknowledgement of a peaceful transition of power. It's not right."
Bacon said the anger that played out among some of those rioting in Washington was a response to those who have delegitimized President Trump for four years.
"We have so many blessings here, but a lot of people don't even know it. All they have is anger," Bacon said. "We need leaders to point out just what a great country we have. That's part of leadership. And we don't have leaders right now framing it in a positive way."
To appease those who came to Washington to protest peacefully, Bacon suggested that Congress call for an investigation into allegations of Trump's voter fraud claims.
"I think if you do a deep dive on this, and you disprove it, that's good. And if you find some fraud, that's good to know, too, and we fix it."
On Twitter, Gov. Pete Ricketts called the events in D.C. unacceptable and called for the crowds that descended on the Capitol to disband.
Asked whether Trump encouraged the violence, Ricketts told the Omaha World-Herald that people need to take responsibility for themselves.
"Every one of those people showed up on their own accord and acted under their own volition," Ricketts said.
Doug Peterson, Nebraska's attorney general, condemned the violence in a statement, calling the U.S. a nation of laws designed to maintain order and protect individual freedoms.
"We as a people are better than this," Peterson said in a statement.
Ricketts and Peterson, like all members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, are Republicans.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, made a bipartisan plea for an end to violence allowing for the certification of the Electoral College.
"The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy," she said. "These acts of aggression at our nation's Capitol are antithetical to our values."
The Nebraska Democratic Party blasted the "violent Republican thugs" who were "allowed to just storm the building."
“The GOP owes Americans an apology for the disgusting behavior that they have enabled," said Jane Kleeb, the party's chair, in a news release. "There is no sidestepping this. There is no looking the other way. The Republican Party must own the behavior that they enabled from their radical base.”
Extremists consider Capitol raid a success, UNO counterterrorism expert says
OMAHA — The Trump-supporting extremist groups who led Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol are pleased with the results and likely to plan more such activities in the future, the leader of a new counterterrorism center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha said.
"How they're portraying it on their channels is that this is a success," said Gina Ligon, co-founder of UNO's National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center. "I think you'll see more of this at the state level."
The center was established at UNO last year with a $36.5 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security and includes more than 50 academics at universities across the country.
The center's researchers routinely monitor the online communications of both foreign and domestic terror groups. Ligon said the Proud Boys, (a white-supremacist group) and the Oath Keepers (a far-right militia group) were both heavily involved in the raid. So were "accelerationist" groups, which believe in an imminent, apocalyptic race war, and are looking for signs that it has started.
"They were definitely part of inciting the violence," she said.
Ligon described what happened Wednesday as a "textbook" example of a social movement turning violent. The initial rally was a nonviolent protest, perfectly legal. She stressed that most of the people who attended the rally neither committed a crime nor intended to.
President Donald Trump's speech inflamed the crowd over his false claims of a "stolen" election, she said. He cited historical and biblical justifications for their grievances.
"Then he said, 'We're going to the Capitol,'" Ligon said, although he didn't go with them.
When the crowd reached the building where the House and Senate had convened to count the electoral votes, Ligon said, a few leaders from these organized groups led the crowd in lawless actions. Video of the beginning of the riot, posted Thursday on social media, shows the crowd knocking down portable barricades put up by the U.S. Capitol Police and beating some of them with clubs, chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A."
Then the mob moved toward the Capitol and broke in, scaling walls and climbing through windows.
Ligon said the videos posted to social media — many by the rioters themselves — show them committing crimes.
"The people that were on video breaking the windows, brandishing weapons — those are all terrorist acts," she said.
Ligon said monitoring international terror groups' reaction is also important, because they can learn from the tactics pro-Trump extremists used to overcome the building's stunningly weak defenses.
"This is why centers like ours exist," Ligon said. "We have pretty good knowledge of groups like this. We know where to look to find out what they're talking about."
A mob invading the U.S. Capitol. Police officers with guns drawn inside the House of Representatives. Lawmakers hiding from intruders seeking …
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon