New bills: Constitutional amendment would allow for recall of governor, state senators

At the local level, Nebraska voters can initiate a recall to remove an elected official, but no such mechanism exists for the state's highest offices.

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced a constitutional amendment (LR268CA) that would give Nebraskans an option to remove governors and state senators from office.

"We're talking about the second house here," Briese said. "If a mistake has been made by the voters, they should have the ability to correct that mistake prior to the next election."

Nineteen states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin — and the District of Columbia permit the recall of state officials.

Virginia also has a process to recall state officials, where petitioners submit signatures to a circuit court for a trial. The court then decides whether or not to remove the state official from office.

Only four governors have faced a recall election in U.S. history, and only two of those recalls were successful, according to Rutgers University's Center on the American Governor.

North Dakota Gov. Lynn Frazier was recalled from office in 1921 and California Gov. Gray Davis was removed from office in 2003. Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin survived a 2012 recall, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom was easily retained in office during a 2021 recall election.

Briese said he believes Nebraskans would use the recall process for state officials judiciously: "My hope would be that it would be rarely used, but I still think Nebraskans ought to have the option to do that."

If passed by the Legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would go before voters in November's general election.

Approval from voters would send the measure back to lawmakers to draft how the recall process would ultimately work, Briese said.

Currently, Nebraska is among 30 states that allow local elected officials to be recalled, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Two school board officials — one in Waverly, the other in the Leyton district — are facing recall elections next week over school-related COVID-19 guidelines.

Saunders County voters recalled the chair of the county board of commissioners in December following approval of a solar energy farm.

The process outlined in state law says officials cannot be recalled in their first six months in office, nor can they be recalled within six months of the incumbent filing deadline to seek reelection.

To recall most local elected officials, petitioners have 30 days to gather a number of signatures equal to 35% of the total votes cast for that office in the most recent election.

The Legislature, under a power reserved in Article III-17 of the state constitution, has the power to impeach state officials if a majority of the 49 members agree on doing so.

Briese said he thinks the Legislature realizes the importance of giving the people — often referred to as the "second house" — an option to remove elected leaders from state office.

"It's an effort to put a little more power in the hands of Nebraskans," he said. "Any time you can do that, it's a good thing."

Other bills introduced Thursday include:

RANKED CHOICE VOTING: Omaha Sen. John McCollister sponsored a bill (LB793) allowing for ranked choice voting for certain city or village offices.

NONPARTISAN ELECTION: A bill (LB794), also from McCollister, would change the offices of state treasurer and state auditor to nonpartisan positions.

JUVENILE CONFINEMENT: Juvenile detention facilities would be required to report to the Legislature the number of times juveniles were confined to their rooms, for how long, and other incidents under a bill (LB810) from Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh.

VACCINE ADMINISTRATION: Pharmacy technicians could administer certain vaccines, under a proposal (LB812) from Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann.

RACIAL IMPACT: The Legislative Research Office would be required to prepare racial impact statements for each bill introduced, under a proposal (LB814) from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney.

DIAPER CHANGING TABLES: McKinney also introduced a bill (LB815) requiring hotels, restaurants, gas stations, theaters, auditoriums or other facilities with public restrooms to make diaper changing tables available in both women's and men's restrooms.

PRIMARY CITY: Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen's bill (LB820) would increase the population threshold for cities of the metropolitan class from 300,000 to 400,000, which would keep Lincoln designated as a city of the primary class as its population surpasses the 300,000 mark.

INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS: Hansen also introduced a bill (LB821) providing state aid to municipalities in the form of grants to help pay for infrastructure projects.

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS: Omaha Sen. Rich Pahls sponsored legislation (LB833) eliminating the statute of limitations for sexual assault of a child.

ANTI-ISRAEL: Public entities would be required to obtain a written certification that contracted companies will not engage in a boycott of Israel, under a bill (LB845) from Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0