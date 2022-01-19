New Bills: Legislation introduced to help retain, recruit nurses to Nebraska

In 2019, a year before the coronavirus began its spread across the Cornhusker State, the Nebraska Center for Nursing was projecting a shortage of more than 5,400 nurses by 2025.

The enormous strain brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that problem and has put Nebraska’s health care systems and workforce at a “critical tipping point,” said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

A report compiled last year by a working group under the Nebraska Hospital Association shows 73 of the state’s 93 counties fall below the national average in the ratio of nurses to patients.

Sixty-six counties have been deemed medically underserved, the report indicates, while four counties have just one registered nurse, and nine have none at all.

Linda Stones, a registered nurse from Lincoln and a member of the Nebraska Board of Nursing, said nurses have faced unique challenges over the past two years, stepping up to fight the pandemic head-on.

That has given nurses a close look at how devastating the coronavirus is on the family, friends and community members they have cared for — some to the very end.

“This virus is not compassionate,” she said. “It affects your lungs, but it doesn’t affect your brain. You know exactly what’s happening to you as your lungs fail and you can’t breathe.”

Stones said the severity of the virus has led many young nurses to witness more patients die in the last two years than she has seen in her 30-plus-year career, which has led to some nurses leaving the profession, further worsening the state’s lack of health care workers.

To begin addressing the projected shortage, a quartet of state senators plan to introduce legislation they say will help retain nurses currently working under dire circumstances, as well as recruit new nurses into the workforce.

“Our hospitals are only as strong as our team members, especially our frontline staff,” Nordquist said. “Inaction now will lead to a decade or more of chronic understaffing in our health care system.

“The time to invest is right now,” the former state senator added.

Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, who sponsored a bill (LB1055) to appropriate $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide financial bonuses to frontline care staff, said nurses stepped forward at the start of the pandemic and have remained there.

“When we started having these discussions 5-6 months ago, we really thought we would be in a different situation — we’re not,” McDonnell said. “These nurses, when you talk to them and you look into their eyes, you know they are mentally and physically exhausted.”

McDonnell said a bonus would not make up for all the sacrifices nurses have made over the last 22 months, but said it was incumbent upon the Legislature to do something — both to show appreciation as well as tell them “help is on the way.”

A bill (LB1085) from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks would appropriate $5 million to the Nebraska Department of Education to support career and technical education programs in the state’s K-12 schools, particularly in fields such as health care, education and the trades.

Pansing Brooks said the bill would help develop a pipeline for young Nebraskans looking to get into high-need careers in the state.

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams will also introduce a bill asking for $5 million to be directed to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to provide scholarships for Nebraska residents interested in careers in the health sciences.

The scholarships would be available for students enrolled in a certificate or degree program at Nebraska’s public or private colleges and universities.

Finally, a bill (LB1044) by Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann would create a $2 million grant program for hospitals and other health systems to innovate in how they deliver care to their patients.

Stones said the bills introduced this week on behalf of nurses and other health care workers are appreciated, and urged lawmakers to support the legislation.

Other bills introduced Tuesday include:

PESTICIDES: Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB1048) appropriating $10 million in federal stimulus funds to the University of Nebraska to study the long-term environmental, ecological and human health effects coming from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead.

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING: Four senators, led by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, introduced legislation (LB1073) to create a state Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department would coordinate housing programs currently spread across several departments.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: A bill (LB1077) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair would prohibit schools from teaching that members of a certain race are inherently racist, that the U.S. or Nebraska are systemically racist, or that an individual “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” Schools that are determined to violate the provisions in the bill could have their state appropriations withheld.

FEDERAL FUNDS: Blair's Hansen also sponsored a bill (LB1079) that would give one-half of the amount Nebraska receives in federal stimulus funds to residents of the state on a prepaid debit card.

