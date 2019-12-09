New Iowa Department of Human Services director aims for transparency, accountability

“I do understand health and human services and I understand Texas government, but I need to learn Iowa,” she said. “Health and human services have a lot of common threads, and certainly some of the challenges and spaces to grow in this state are not dissimilar to what Texas has experienced, but I don’t know Iowa yet.”

A lesson learned during her time at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is the importance of communication between top-level administrators and front-line workers. She recalled how a foster care policy enhancement was developed at the state level during her tenure, but officials didn’t talk with case workers on how the new policy could affect them.

“It ended up becoming this inefficient process that didn’t really work for them in their practice and didn’t support them in the way that they needed it to,” Garcia said.

Priority for managed care

Garcia said the challenges facing Iowa’s managed-care program, which is handled by private insurance companies, are “not dissimilar to what we were experiencing in Texas.”

However, she believes the program is in a stable enough market at this time to start improving health outcomes of the more than 600,000 Iowans enrolled in Medicaid under managed-care organizations.