Nebraska corrections employees will receive 3% raises in each of the next two years under a new labor contract agreement, Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday.

The state of Nebraska reached the agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents officers with the Department of Correctional Services and safety and security specialists at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

The new contract will include performance-based compensation increases for security communications specialists, security guards and military security officers, according to the release.

“Our people at our correctional facilities are great public servants who work tirelessly to help ensure public safety,” Pillen said in the release. “This agreement shows that Nebraska is dedicated to supporting our protective services men and women as they work every day to keep our state safe.”

A previous contract agreement in October 2021 secured a $3 per hour pay increase for corrections staff at 24/7 facilities, a 20% pay increase for jobs classified as high demand and a 30% pay increase for health care positions classified as critical.

The hefty pay increases were pitched as a remedy to chronic staffing shortages, and they appeared to accomplish that goal. In September, vacancies among protective service positions stood at 119, down considerably from 427 in October 2021.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, acknowledged the importance of previous labor agreements, saying they “have been instrumental in recruiting and retaining NDCS team members.”

“These efforts result in safer prisons and safer Nebraska communities,” she said in the press release

FOP President Mike Chipman said he hopes the new agreement will continue to build on the department’s recent success in hiring officers.

