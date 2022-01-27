New school funding proposal encounters Omaha, ag opposition

A legislative proposal to rely on a half-cent of current sales tax revenue matched by state appropriations to help fund local schools ran into a variety of opposition Wednesday from agricultural organizations and the superintendent of Omaha Public Schools.

The bill (LB891), introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, is viewed as a companion funding mechanism for LB890, sponsored by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, a bill designed to increase state funding support for K-12 schools.

While spokespersons for a number of smaller Nebraska schools supported Lindstrom's proposal, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan told the Revenue Committee that she is concerned that the plan might divert funding away from "districts with greater needs" like the Omaha schools.

It's understandable that some school officials may be skeptical that the state would fully maintain its funding commitment, she said.

Monty Stoddard of Harrisburg, speaking for Nebraska Cattlemen and a host of allied agricultural organizations, said they could not support the bill because of a provision that would repurpose the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act to fund property tax relief through the school aid formula rather than serve as an income tax credit.

In response to opponents, Lindstrom said "this is not a one-and-done scenario" in establishing a foundation for increased state aid to schools accompanied by increased property tax relief.

The bill "eliminates the burden of claiming the property tax credit on the (state) income tax return and will deliver immediate property tax relief through lower (school levies)," he said in a statement of intent that accompanied introduction of the bill.

A number of officials from smaller communities in the state endorsed the proposal.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.

Dave Welsch, president of the Milford School Board, said the proposal has the potential to "increase state aid to all schools, providing direct and transparent property tax relief."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0