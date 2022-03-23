No funding for AltEn study in state budget packages; researchers say work could end prematurely

Efforts to understand the environmental and health effects created by contamination from AltEn are continuing more than a year after the ethanol plant near Mead shut down.
The future of the research project being led by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska-Lincoln is uncertain, however.
The biofuel plant, which turned pesticide-treated seed into ethanol, creating highly contaminated solid and liquid byproducts, shut down in 2021 after years of mounting environmental violations.
Researchers have spent much of the last year tracing the environmental impacts by studying honey bees and other wildlife, surface and groundwater, as well as the potential health impacts on area residents.
A legislative bill (LB1048) introduced by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue this year and heard by the Appropriations Committee on March 3 would have appropriated $10 million to the university to continue the study.
In its proposal, the research team studying AltEn asked for $7.9 million to continue monitoring the spread of contaminants from the plant through the Saunders County countryside through 2025.
Funds would be used to assess water and soil contamination ($991,000), survey perceived health effects ($997,000), assess effects on insects and wildlife ($919,000), and create and maintain a medical registry ($1.6 million), according to the document from UNMC.
Other funding would also help provide education and training ($2.7 million), create online modules to assess environmental health ($100,000), share findings at Nebraska public health conferences and other venues for two years ($150,000) and pay faculty and staff for work on the study ($500,000).
UNL integrated sciences major Patrick Niyitugize tests water in a drainage ditch east of AltEn in April 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
The Appropriations Committee did not include any level of funding for the proposal in its budget packages — either the roughly $1 billion in American Recovery Plan Act funds, or $500 million in transfers from the cash reserve — it sent to the floor for debate earlier this month.
Dr. Eleanor Rogan, chair of UNMC’s Department of Health Promotion in the College of Public Health and leader of the multi-disciplinary study, said some of the team’s work will be wrapped up in the coming months.
Survey responses from some 1,000 households within a 6-mile radius of the plant regarding perceived health effects will be analyzed and used to generate a report that will be shared publicly, Rogan said.
Those findings will also be used to estimate the future health needs of Mead and surrounding areas, as well as prepare a response to the perceived health threat.
As of last week, 213 surveys have been returned, with 147 individuals indicating they wished to have their blood or urine collected at the Saunders County Medical Center.
The samples will then be analyzed for any pesticide contaminants found at AltEn by the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at UNMC.
“Even if the funds run out, we will analyze those results and share the results publicly and individually with those who participated,” Rogan said.
But after those projects are completed, a longer-term study of AltEn’s impact — particularly on the people living near the ethanol plant — may go unexamined.
For example, a medical registry to track long-term health issues such as pediatric cancer, birth defects and Parkinson’s disease for people living in Saunders County will likely have to be scrapped, Rogan said.
Efforts to monitor how the toxins at the plant are moving through creeks and streams toward the Platte River, or seeping into the soil and groundwater will also be abandoned if additional funding isn’t secured.
“We will continue as long as our original funds hold out,” she said. “We are also looking around for other possible sources of funding.”
Blood said she was working with lawmakers on a potential amendment to add some funding for the research project into the state budget that is currently being debated at the Legislature.
Any agreement would likely fall short of the $10 million Blood initially sought, or the $7.9 million outlined by UNMC, however.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
The Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn Ethanol near Mead to shut down in early February, dispose of millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater on the site and repair lagoons in violation of state regulations.
Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn used treated seed instead of harvested grain for its fuel production. The byproduct from that process and wastewater near the plant have been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process, seen here at the beginning of the month. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn ethanol plant is seen in this photo, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
AltEn shut down its operations on Feb. 8 after an order by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The state found three lagoons on the site were contaminated, badly damaged and holding more wastewater than permitted.
AltEn is unique among ethanol plants in that it uses seeds pre-treated with pesticides to produce ethanol instead of harvested grain. It ceased operation on Feb. 8 after a state order.
MEAD, NEB. - 02/04/2021 - A view of Mead, including the grain elevators with Frontier Cooperative, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Emptied treated seed bags are stacked at the AltEn company in this photo taken in April 2019 during a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy inspection. The ethanol plant near Mead used the seed to produce ethanol and the byproduct from the process to create soil conditioner sold to area farmers.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12, 2021, noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on University of Nebraska-Lincoln property. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln personnel using a backhoe to place bales and plastic to dam the culvert on UNL property near Mead after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12 noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on UNL property after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water pools west of the leaking digester at Mead AltEn Ethanol on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A depth finder measures flow from a leak on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees use trash pumps to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees work to install a trash pump to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water exits the damaged area (blue arrow) of a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead on Feb. 12, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton (from left), Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not seen) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol in February in Wahoo.
An earthen dam blocks the flow of waste material in a waterway southeast of AltEn Ethanol last week in Saunders County.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh talks about his communication with state officials about AltEn Ethanol at a Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting in late February in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors listens to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not pictured) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton, Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh speaks about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
The AltEn plant near Mead, which the state shut down earlier this year, is shown on Aug. 25. Along with the toxic solids spread on land surrounding the site, the environmental cleanup is also focused on removing pesticides from wastewater on the site.
This 2021 Google Maps image shows a location north of Mead where AltEn's distiller's grains were stockpiled in a cornfield.
Evelyn and Stan Keiser had hoped to build a cabin on their property near a pond created by Stan Keiser's grandfather. The pond, once teeming with wildlife, is now a dead zone after pesticide-contaminated wastewater from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead flowed downstream. The Keisers were also recently notified that their private well, which provides their drinking water, contains contaminants.
Pesticide contaminated water that has run off from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead has been responsible for rendering Stan and Evelyn Keiser's farm pond a dead zone.
Curtis Pearson of Mead talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
Stan Keiser talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
