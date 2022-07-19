Nonprofit takes on challenge of diversifying legal community in Nebraska

Walk into courtrooms around Nebraska, from Dakota City to Sidney and Valentine to Falls City, or anywhere outside of Omaha, and you're not likely to see much diversity behind the bench.

Or in the people who practice law at counsel tables there.

But a new nonprofit is working to change that.

In the fall, Shawntal Mallory took the helm of the Nebraska Legal Diversity Council, which is focused on developing a more culturally diverse and inclusive legal community in the state.

"We kind of hit the ground running and we've really been really running ever since," she told the Journal Star earlier this month.

The idea isn't a new one in Nebraska, where around 95% of lawyers are white, while white people account for 85% of the population, according to recent Bureau of Labor statistics.

In 2003, the Minority Justice Committee, a joint committee of the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska Bar Association, started with similar goals in mind of addressing racial disparities in the juvenile and adult criminal justice systems, ensuring equal access to justice and increasing the diversity of Nebraska’s legal profession and judicial workforces.

But a lack of funding led that group to dissolve in 2014.

Since then, Mallory said, people have continued the work in committees, like the Supreme Court's Committee on Ethnic, Racial, and Gender Fairness, formed in October 2017, or informally on their own within their own law firms.

But they noticed they weren't really moving the needle like they wanted to on diversity in the state's legal community.

"That's why they decided to start our organization," Mallory said.

It started with a meeting a few years ago where Richard Moberly, dean at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Law, and a group from the bar association brainstormed ways to make more impact on diversity, equity and inclusion by working together.

COVID-19 delayed the project. But last November, Mallory was hired and things started taking shape.

The difference this time? The effort involves a nonprofit made up of 13 law firms and three corporate partners, in addition to the Nebraska Bar Association, Creighton School of Law and University of Nebraska College of Law, which all agreed to contribute in the first three years.

Within three months, the group had raised $570,000.

"We can't do this work on our own, so we've tried to engage external partners to think about where the College of Law sits in this continuum of educating and provide diverse attorneys to meet the needs of diverse clients," Moberly said.

He said they've been sending students out into a workforce that is overwhelmingly white, particularly in Nebraska. The aim is to create a pipeline to bring diverse students to study at the state's law schools, who then stay and join the legal profession here.

Moberly said he believes it is the only organization like it in the country where the legal community is working together to change the way diversity is being addressed in the state.

"I think that collective impact approach will hopefully make a difference for us," he said.

Mallory said the council has identified four focus areas, starting with working to get more people from diverse backgrounds interested in pursuing careers in the law earlier.

"Representation matters," she said. "It's important for people to walk into the judicial system or into a law office or wherever legal services are being provided and see people who look like them and people with the same lived experience as them."

They want to increase enrollment of people of underrepresented or diverse backgrounds at the state's law schools with the hope they'll love it here, take the bar exam and practice here, Mallory said. They also will work to attract a more diverse workforce to the state.

That includes all areas of underrepresentation, whether it be gender, sexual orientation, race or ethnicity and those with disabilities. Though they are "hyper-focused" now on ethnic and racial diversity because there are such low numbers here, she said.

Mallory said the council will prioritize supporting lawyers of diverse backgrounds who already are working here and help legal employers on equitable and inclusive hiring practices and ways to foster a culture of inclusivity, equity, access and belonging.

"They realize that high-performing law firms and teams work when we have diversity of thought and background on our teams," she said.

They are developing a mentoring program to match law school students with practicing attorneys in the state and creating a tool kit for employer partners to help them develop modern practices around how they recruit and retain employees.

They've done focus groups and individual interviews to get at why people here are staying here, what's helped them in their career and what they need for support.

It can be difficult, Mallory acknowledged. Racial and ethnic issues, immigrants and immigration are polarizing, sensitive subjects right now, she said. So they're trying to focus on collaboration in ideas.

In Nebraska, where the governor appoints the judges, she said, it can present a challenge for the work that they're trying to do to add diversity to the bench.

Of the 63 judges current Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed in his two terms in office, only four have been people of color. Among them, the first Black female district court judge (Tressa Alioth) and first Native American judge (Andrea Miller).

It's unclear how many others applied. The Nebraska Supreme Court doesn't currently ask for or track that information.

Ricketts' spokeswoman, Alex Reuss, said his priority has been appointing "prudent men and women who have a strong grasp of the law. It’s important that they apply the letter of law to cases without being driven by personal political or policy beliefs."

She said Ricketts values diversity of representation, "but the driving factor for judicial appointments continues to be a candidate's merit and judicial philosophy."

She pointed out that 21 of his appointments (nearly a third) happened to be women.

"The governor chooses the best candidate for the position," Reuss said.

She said Ricketts encourages anyone interested in being a judge to apply and minority candidates to look at judicial opportunities in other parts of the state beyond Douglas County.

"The only way we will get more diverse candidates on the bench is for them to apply," Reuss said. "We’ve already seen this work, as more women have applied to be a judge and the bench reflects that."

Mallory said the legal diversity council will be looking at the strides that have been made to get more women into the field, as a guide that could be applied to other areas.

Most law schools, like UNL's, now are close to 50-50 enrollment for women, she said. And the bench is becoming more diverse for women, including on the United States Supreme Court, where there now are four women, the most the country has ever had.

Mallory said she hopes folks along both party lines would see the importance of having a diverse bench and of presenting Nebraska as a place where folks would want to come to live and to practice law or be a judge.

"I feel like our state is a better state when there's a diverse representation, whether that's politically, racially, ethnically, in ability, all of those things. I would hope that would be a priority for our next governor as well," she said.